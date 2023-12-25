In the backdrop of the 1980s, Layal, a Palestinian school teacher, facing an unjust conviction by Israeli authorities, is imprisoned and oppressed by the invader in her homeland.

“3000 Nights,” a 2015 film directed by Mai Masri, tells the heartbreaking story of Layal’s eight year imprisonment, navigating life behind bars, and giving birth behind bars.

The film depicts Layal’s pregnancy and birth in minute detail, showing tenacity and hope in the face of tragedy. Despite challenging conditions, the story highlights Layal’s commitment to protecting her kid and maintaining her dignity, showing optimism as an important factor in her life.

Palestinian filmmaker Mai Masri tells TRT World that portraying the stories of her people—their lives, dreams, and suffering—always within the context of hope is crucial.

The Esenler Municipality’s Film Festival, themed around “Hope,” has screened numerous films from December 15-19, hosting a variety of filmmakers and artists. As part of the festival’s opening day, Mai Masri was given an honourary award following the screening of “3000 Nights”.

Masri conferred the award to the children and citizens of Palestine.

Hope

At the dawn of the 80s, Mai ascended as a pioneering force in Palestinian cinema, carving her path as a prominent independent female filmmaker in the region.

Her initial collaboration with her husband Jean Khalil Chamoun marked the beginning of her groundbreaking journey as a filmmaker and the initial female cinematographer within Palestinian cinematic discourse. Mai's talents shone through as she took on the roles of producer and co-director alongside Jean.

Soon she emerged as a solo director, etching her unique thematic signatures into film. Her films poignantly capture the essence of collective endurance and defiance, often through the lens of women and children amidst the stark backdrop of refugee camps. Mai's directorial vision remains a touchstone for storytelling deeply rooted in resilience.

Masri's repertoire of films and documentaries like "Children of Fire," "Hanin," "Under the Rubble," "Frontiers of Dreams and Fears," and "Beirut Diaries," offer a compelling portrayal of the adversities and indomitable spirit of Palestinian children and women. His work provides a poignant cinematic representation of their enduring resilience amidst struggle.

During the festival, Ms Lina Bokhary, the head of the Cinema Department at the Palestinian Ministry of Culture, and Mr. Ahmad Saleh, a Palestinian Film Director and Scriptwriter, brought the virtual panel discussions with Mai Masri.

For Palestinian filmmakers, the crucial role of documentary filmmaking is capturing the essence of the Palestinian struggle and preserving the enduring collective memory of the Palestinian people.

Master class

Masri's master class is an exceptional experience, where she meticulously presents excerpts from his celebrated filmography. Demonstrating undiminished passion, Masri engages with the footage, offering a profound and enlightening analytical perspective.

Her enthusiasm remains palpable as she delves into an incisive examination of his cinematic works, providing valuable insights into the art of filmmaking.

In the master class, Masri shared profound insights into the art of filmmaking and documentary production, showcasing captivating excerpts from her extensive body of work. She skillfully heightened the audience's connection to her narrative using images from her films.

During her presentation, Masri emphasised the transformative impact of war on her personal and professional journey, stating, "Wars made me a stronger woman."

Reflecting on her cinematic trajectory, she recounted her initial foray into cinema amid conflict, particularly during war. Collaborating with her husband, they crafted multiple films capturing the essence of Beirut across different eras, with a thematic focus on the experiences of women and children.

Masri's narrative unfolded as a testament to resilience, detailing her documentary ventures in challenging circumstances, including curfew periods.

She underscored the importance of capturing unfolding events organically, allowing the documentary process to evolve in tandem with the subject matter. One noteworthy approach she shared was placing cameras in children's hands, offering a unique perspective on their surroundings.

Discussing the role of women in cinema, Masri emphasised the distinct insight and perspective that women bring to storytelling.

Mai Masri's master class provided a glimpse into her artistic journey and served as a source of inspiration, highlighting the significance of authenticity and diverse perspectives in documentary filmmaking.

She shared her experiences of shooting on the border.

“While I was filmmaking on the border of Palestine, it was safeguarding memory, writing history. Living in the moment, cameras are also making history, if the images were not documented they wouldn't be remembered in the same way. “ Masri said.

Stirring up creativity

Masri gave an example of hope. Two journalists wrote a comedy play about youth in conflict, using humour as resistance despite life being at risk.