Relatives of Israeli captives being held by Hamas in Gaza organised a protest over the weekend in the Kirya area of central Tel Aviv near the Ministry of Defense, blocking a road.

The families blocked the road for 241 seconds, symbolising the number of captives in Gaza.

Israel’s Channel 12 published footage showing the families holding banners a nd urging the government to make extra efforts to bring their relatives being held in Gaza back home.

Hundreds of protesters and families of Israeli hostages in Gaza gathered in front of the gate of the Ministry of Defense, demanding an "immediate plan to release the captives."