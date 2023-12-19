WORLD
In pictures: Palestinians displaced by conflict grapple with food scarcity
Life in besieged Gaza amid Israeli brutal war and blockade has become unbearable. The ongoing shortage of food, water, fuel, and other necessities is causing immense suffering. Here are some deeply moving images from the Palestinian enclave:
Palestinians prepare food in a clay oven they built themselves after they were displaced to southern Gaza due to Israeli attacks, in Rafah. / Photo: AA
December 19, 2023

Daily life in Gaza remains a challenge amid Israel's blockade and 74-day brutal war that has killed nearly 20,000 Palestinians and forced more than 90 percent of the 2.3 million people from their homes.

People in Gaza described begging for bread, paying 50 times more than usual for a single can of beans and slaughtering a donkey to feed a family as food aid trucks were unable to reach most parts of the bombarded Palestinian territory.

The UN humanitarian office OCHA has said that limited aid distributions were taking place in the Rafah area, close to the border with Egypt, where almost half of Gaza's population of 2.3 million is now estimated to be living.

Check out these powerful visuals that capture life these days in Gaza:

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
