A former leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group was sentenced to more than three years behind bars for joining a plot to attack the US Capitol nearly three years ago.

Charles Donohoe was the second Proud Boy to plead guilty to conspiring with other group members to obstruct the January 6, 2021, joint session of Congress for certifying President Joe Biden's electoral victory. His sentence could be a bellwether for other Proud Boys conspirators who agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors.

Donohoe, 35, of Kernersville, North Carolina, apologized to his family, the law-enforcement officers who guarded the Capitol on January 6, and “America as a whole” for his actions on January 6.

“I knew what I was doing was illegal from the very moment those barricades got knocked down,” he said.

US District Judge Timothy Kelly sentenced him to three years and four months in prison on Tuesday. Donohoe could be eligible for release in a month or two because he gets credit for the jail time he already has served since his March 2021 arrest.

The judge said Donohoe seems to be doing everything in his power to make amends for his crimes.

“I think you've got all the ingredients here to put this behind you,” Kelly said.

Donohoe was president of a local Proud Boys chapter in North Carolina. He was a lieutenant of former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison — the longest prison term so far in a Capitol riot case.

In May, a jury convicted Tarrio and three other former Proud Boys leaders of seditious conspiracy charges for plotting to stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power from Donald Trump to Biden.

Donohoe agreed to cooperate with federal authorities when he pleaded guilty in April 2022 to two felony counts: conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting or impeding police. But he wasn't called to testify at the trial of Tarrio and other Proud Boys earlier this year.

Prosecutors recommended a prison sentence ranging from 35 to 43 months for Donohoe. Sentencing guidelines recommended a prison term ranging from 70 to 87 months.