Three Tacoma, Washington, police officers have been acquitted in the killing of an unarmed Black man whose dying pleas for air sparked protests in 2020, in a case bearing parallels to the murder of George Floyd in the same year.

Officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins — both white — were found not guilty of murder and manslaughter charges on Thursday, while a third officer, Timothy Rankine, was found not guilty of manslaughter following a trial that lasted more than two months.

The officers punched 33-year-old Manuel Ellis, put him in a chokehold and shot him with a stun gun on March 3, 2020, according to witness testimony and video evidence presented at trial.

Video footage showed Collins restraining Ellis by the neck as Burbank fired a Taser into his chest as he lay on the ground.

Ellis could be heard repeatedly saying, "Can't breathe, sir," during the encounter and was declared dead at the scene.

Defence lawyers for the officers said the police stopped Ellis because he was approaching a car turning at an intersection, while a witness said she saw Ellis just standing at the intersection when police called him over to their car.

Lawyers for the officers argued that Ellis, who had methamphetamine in his system, died due to his drug use and a heart condition.

They alleged Ellis kicked the police car door, and they cast his behaviour as leading to "a situation where he created his own death," as Wayne Fricke, the lawyer for Burbank, said in his closing statement.

The officers, he said, had no choice but to respond forcefully. Collins testified that he lamented Ellis' death but wouldn't have done anything differently.

Rankine called Ellis' death a tragedy.

He was pressing his knees into Ellis' back when Ellis pleaded for breath.

"The only response at that point that I could think of is, 'If you can talk to me, you can still breathe,'" Rankine said in testimony.