Australia's Usman Khawaja has said the black armband he wore in the test match against Pakistan was for a "personal bereavement", and he would contest the International Cricket Council's [ICC] reprimand.

His comments came on Friday after cricket's global governing body reprimanded the Pakistan-born opener on Thursday for wearing the armband during the 360-run win over Pakistan in the series-opener in Perth.

Khawaja is the first Muslim to play test cricket for Australia.

On Friday, during training at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Khawaja said the black armband was for a "personal bereavement" and he would contest the charge but would not wear the armband during the Melbourne test.

"I respect what the ICC [says] and the rules and regulations they have," Khawaja said.

"I will be asking them and contesting they make it fair and equitable for everyone, and they have consistency in how they officiate. That consistency hasn’t been done yet."

The 37-year-old Khawaja had worn shoes with the slogans "freedom is a human right" and "all lives are equal" at training in the days before the first test in Perth, with the writing in red, green and black — the colours of the Palestinian flag.

An ICC spokesperson confirmed the charge of breach of the clothing and equipment regulations to Australian media.

"Usman displayed a personal message [armband] during the first test match against Pakistan without seeking the prior approval of Cricket Australia and the ICC to display it, as required in the regulations for personal messages," it said.

"This is a breach under the category of an 'other breach', and the sanction for a first offence is a reprimand."