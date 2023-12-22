Türkiye has expressed sorrow over a shooting at a university in the Czech capital Prague that resulted in more than a dozen people losing their lives.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of life in the tragic events in #Prague today," Foreign Ministry spokesman Oncu Keceli said on X on Thursday.

"We extend our condolences to the families of the victims as well as the people of Czechia, and wish a swift recovery to those who were injured".

His remarks came after at least 15 people were killed and 24 others injured in the shooting at the Charles University in central Prague.