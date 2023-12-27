EUROPE

On May 6, a historic moment unfolded as Charles III ascended to the British throne in a coronation at Westminster Abbey, marking the first such ceremony in 70 years.

At 12:02 pm, Archbishop Justin Welby placed the symbolic St Edward's Crown — crafted from solid gold and symbolising the sacred authority of the monarch — upon Charles's head, at which point the 2,300-member congregation erupted in a chorus of "God Save the King" while ceremonial gun salutes echoed across the country.

The ceremony, a showcase of tradition and monarchist power, was met with protests from anti-monarchy groups, revealing an increasingly prominent battle in the UK between deference to history and modern-day dissent.

ASIA

In a dramatic turn of events, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9 following a court's decision to sentence him to three years in prison for the alleged illegal sale of state gifts during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

The conviction barred Khan from future involvement in politics — a ruling he later challenged. The Islamabad High Court issued an arrest warrant swiftly following the ruling, and police in Lahore promptly transported the former PM from his residence to the Pakistani capital.

Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which filed an appeal in the country's Supreme Court soon after the conviction, denounced the trial as the "worst in history."

Imran Khan also faced another legal setback as a Pakistani court indicted him on charges of leaking state secrets, hindering his chances of contesting the federal elections that followed.

The indictment was related to a classified cable from Pakistan's ambassador in Washington, which Khan — who alleged that it exposed a conspiracy by the Pakistan military and the US government to overthrow his government in 2022 — was accused of making public.

The conviction marked the second time Khan faced such charges, with his earlier indictment struck down on technical grounds.

AFRICA

Turmoil in Sudan was exacerbated when a conflict erupted in the country on April 15, 2023, between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) led by Abdel Fattah al Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) under Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

This internal strife — which unfolded during Ramadan — was primarily centred around Khartoum and the Darfur region. The RSF initiated the conflict with attacks on government sites, unleashing air strikes, artillery, and gunfire across Sudan.

Khartoum and Omdurman became battlegrounds, prompting al Burhan to relocate the government to Port Sudan as RSF forces seized control of key buildings. International efforts — including the Treaty of Jeddah, which was due to impose a week-long ceasefire — proved ineffective, leading to a prolonged stalemate.

By October, momentum shifted in favour of the RSF, which defeated army forces in Darfur and made gains in Khartoum State and Kordofan. Despite ongoing negotiations, several countries provided military or political support to al Burhan or Hemetti.

The UN reported staggering casualties, with over 12,000 killed and 33,000 wounded. Half the population — around 25 million people — required humanitarian aid, and seven million faced displacement within Sudan or sought refuge in neighbouring countries.

The crisis deepened as the RSF's paramilitary control extended to strategic roads, prompting a state of emergency in the Al Qadarif governorate. Following intense clashes from December 15 onwards between the army and the RSF in northern rural areas near the central town of Wad Madani, a state of emergency was declared in Al Jazirah state.

After months of conflict with the RSF, the governorate enacted emergency measures, restricting movement, demonstrations, and business operations from 6 pm to 6 am local time.

MIDDLE EAST

Palestinian resistance group Hamas launched Operation Al Aqsa Flood against Israel on October 7, firing a barrage of rockets towards Israel and launching a surprise attack across the border, where it took some 240 hostages.

The group said the attack — which ultimately claimed between 900 to 1,200 lives — was in response to the Israeli army’s storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque earlier in the year and increased settler violence in occupied East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

Following the Hamas attack, the Israeli army launched Operation Swords of Iron, with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announcing a “total blockade” of Palestine’s Gaza, cutting the enclave off from electricity, food, and fuel supplies amid the military’s relentless bombardment of the besieged territory.

During a temporary truce that lasted seven days between November 23 to 30, Hamas released 105 hostages, and, in exchange, Israel freed 240 Palestinian women and minors being detained in Israeli prisons.

Since the culmination of the ceasefire, Israeli troops have pushed into southern Gaza and have taken "aggressive" action against Hamas and other resistance groups in and around the city of Khan Younis.