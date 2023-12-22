A UN expert has warned that Israel seeks to "permanently alter" the composition of Gaza's population with ever-expanding evacuation orders and widespread attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in the south of Gaza.

"Israel has reneged on promises of safety made to those who complied with its order to evacuate northern Gaza two months ago. Now, they have been forcibly displaced again, alongside the population of southern Gaza," Paula Gaviria Betancur, the special rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons, said in a statement on Friday.

"Where will the people of Gaza … go tomorrow?" Gaviria Betancur asked, saying that Israel’s military operation in Gaza "aims to deport the majority of the civilian population en masse.”

She added: "Gaza’s housing and civilian infrastructure have been razed to the ground, frustrating any realistic prospects for displaced Gazans to return home, repeating a long history of mass forced displacement of Palestinians by Israel."

Stating that since October 7, 1.9 million people – 85 percent of Gaza’s population – have been internally displaced, she said that most of those people live in overcrowded conditions where communicable diseases are on the rise, and struggle to access food, water, electricity healthcare, sanitation, and shelter.

"These conditions are expected to worsen with the onset of winter," she warned.

'Blatant disregard' for int'l laws