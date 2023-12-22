TÜRKİYE
Türkiye commemorates counsellor assassinated by Armenian terror group
Yilmaz Colpan, Tourism and Information Counsellor of the Turkish Embassy in Paris was shot by Armenian Justice Commandos (JCAG) terror group in 1979.
December 22, 2023

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has remembered counsellor Yilmaz Colpan, who was assassinated by an Armenian terror group in 1979.

"We remember with respect our martyr Yilmaz Colpan, Tourism and Information Counsellor of the Turkish Embassy in Paris, assassinated in a heinous attack by the Armenian terrorist organisation JCAG on 22 December 1979," the ministry said on X on Friday.

On December 22, 1979, in front of Fouquet restaurant at the famous Champ Elysees, Colpan was shot by terrorists who eventually claimed responsibility for the attack on behalf of the Armenian Justice Commandos (JCAG) terror group.

The attack was just one of the assassinations of Turkish diplomats and family members around the world by Armenian terror groups ASALA and JCAG.

Since the 1970s, Armenian terror groups have killed 31 Turkish diplomats and their family members.

ASALA, founded in 1975, was the first Armenian terror group to wage war against Türkiye, and the JCAG was founded the same year in Beirut.

ASALA not only targeted Türkiye but also other countries and became infamous for a 1975 bomb attack on the Beirut office of the World Council of Churches.

The JCAG, which claimed that it only got support from the Armenian diaspora rather than foreign partners, only targeted Türkiye because it believed that attacking other countries would damage the so-called "Armenian struggle."

