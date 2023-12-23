Israel's latest evacuation order for civilians in central Gaza would force them to relocate to areas "where there are ongoing air strikes," the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said.

In the evacuation order issued on Friday, the Israeli army instructed residents in the Bureij refugee camp and surrounding areas to "leave immediately for their own security" and head towards Deir al Balah city further south.

"People in Gaza are people. They are not pieces on a checkerboard — many have already been displaced several times," Thomas White, Gaza director for the UN's agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, wrote on social media.

"The Israeli army just orders people to move into areas where there are ongoing air strikes. No place is safe, nowhere to go."