No place is safe in Gaza, UN says after latest Israeli evacuation order
"The Israeli army just orders people to move into areas where there are ongoing air strikes. No place is safe, nowhere to go," says the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.
The recent evacuation order issued by Israel for civilians in central Gaza requires them to move to areas "where there are ongoing air strikes."/ Photo: AP
December 23, 2023

Israel's latest evacuation order for civilians in central Gaza would force them to relocate to areas "where there are ongoing air strikes," the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said.

In the evacuation order issued on Friday, the Israeli army instructed residents in the Bureij refugee camp and surrounding areas to "leave immediately for their own security" and head towards Deir al Balah city further south.

"People in Gaza are people. They are not pieces on a checkerboard — many have already been displaced several times," Thomas White, Gaza director for the UN's agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, wrote on social media.

"The Israeli army just orders people to move into areas where there are ongoing air strikes. No place is safe, nowhere to go."

After the evacuation order, thousands of Palestinians fled central Gaza to the south on Friday.

UNRWA tweeted that the latest order would affect more than 150,000 people. An estimated 1.9 million have been displaced by the war, according to the UN.

Fighting began on October 7 after Palestinian resistance group Hamas attacked southern Israel, killing around 1,140 people, according to Israeli figures, and taking about 250 hostages.

In reaction to the Hamas attack, Israel launched a relentless bombardment and ground invasion of Gaza, killing at least 20,057 people, most of them women and children, according to the latest toll from the Palestinian government in the territory.

SOURCE:AFP
