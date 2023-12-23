The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has called for an international investigation into "summary executions" that it accused the Israeli army of committing in the war-ravaged Gaza.

Hamas said in a statement to have gathered testimonies showing "the Israeli army had carried out the summary execution of 137 Palestinian civilians" in northern Gaza, including Gaza City, since the start of Israel's ground attack on October 7.

The group accused the Israeli army of "digging a large pit east of Gaza City and placing dozens of detained citizens in it before executing them and filling up the pit".

Earlier Saturday, the health ministry in Gaza said dozens of Palestinians were killed this week and publicly "executed" during an Israeli offensive in the northern town of Jabalia.

The Israeli army has "executed" dozens of elderly people in Gaza in "direct shooting operations" since October 7, a human rights watchdog has said.

In a statement, Geneva-based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said that 1,049 elderly men and women have been killed so far — about 1 percent of the estimated 107,000 elderly people who live in Gaza, and 3.9 percent of all Palestinian deaths.

The Israeli army did not directly comment on those allegations but said it ensured that its "strikes against military targets comply with the provisions of international law".