Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun warned that social media is "becoming a tool for the black propaganda” as Türkiye’s anti-terrorism efforts continue.

“While our Armed Forces continue this fight with great effort and sacrifice, sharing and spreading unverified content about our martyrs and our Armed Forces on social media means being a tool for the black propaganda of terrorist organisations,” Altun wrote on X.

He said one of the aims of terrorism is to weaken and collapse national unity, integrity, social morale and motivation through disinformation and black propaganda.

“The success of the all-out fight against terrorism depends on acting consciously and responsibly against this disinformation,” he said.

Altun advised social media users to avoid content containing disinformation that may benefit terrorism and he urged them to rely only on official statements.

Anti-terror efforts