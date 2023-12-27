As 2023 ends, Türkiye has witnessed many firsts in the arts and culture.

New buildings were unveiled, while existing ones went under restorations and reopening in the cultural realm, and world-wide advances happened in the art scene as the Turkish artists made global reputation.

Additionally, this year has witnessed new discoveries in the ancient cities, and an expanding number of Türkiye’s cultural heritages being listed in UNESCO.

We have gathered some of the most significant moments that hold special place for Türkiye.

January 2023: Rami Library opened in the Ottoman-era Rami Barracks of 18th century

Rami Library in Istanbul was inaugurated in early 2023 and housed in an 18th-century building that had formerly served as a military barrack earlier.

The library, the largest complex in Europe, offers a collection of millions of volumes and special libraries and common areas attracting readers of all ages.

May 2023: Istanbul Modern opened at Galata Port

With the completion of its new building, designed by Renzo Piano Building Workshop, Istanbul Modern once again has returned to the seaside on the Istanbul Strait, with pigeons and seagulls happily making use of the reflection pool on the terrace level.

The new Istanbul Modern spreads over 10,500 square metres as it showcases artworks from 1945 to the present day.

May 2023: Refik Anadol’s work ‘Living Architecture’ displayed on Gaudi’s Casa Batllo

Reowned Turkish digital media artist, Refik Anadol, crafted the audio/visual performance "Living Architecture: Casa Batllo" in Barcelona, Spain, to honour Antoni Gaudi, the extraordinary Catalan architect who passed away in 1926.

Anadol used climate data he collected from the city of Barcelona in real time and did archival research with the team of Casa Batllo. He redesigned the building and created a dynamic Artificial Intelligence (AI) data sculpture by using the facade of the building as a canvas.

A mapping version of the piece is projected on Casa Batllo in front of nearly 70,000 attendees. It was also displayed at Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan, New York.

June 2023: Turkish artist’s 'OpenWork' wins Public Award of London Biennale

Zeynep Melek Bulut’s art piece ‘OpenWork’ has begun to welcome visitors at Ataturk Cultural Centre, winning the Public Award at London Biennale as the work displayed at various parts of London.

The work was later featured in the "Red Book," prepared by the special juries of 'Mayor of London' and 'Victoria & Albert Museum', listing the most influential works of the last 20 years.

The artist asked through her work, "When we reach the end of the material world, what does the art create, and how does one establish a connection with it?"

June 2023: Famous ‘The Legend of the Thousand Bulls” of Yasar Kemal adapted into a transcultural musical

The Legend of the Thousand Bulls (Binbogalar Efsanesi), the famous novel by the deceased Turkish novelist Yasar Kemal in 1971, has been adapted into a musical, which premiered at the 51st Istanbul Music Festival on June 17.

Kemal’s words have been turned into a cosmos of sounds and beats by a group of musicians including Michael Ellison, an American, and Ulrich Mertin, who is a German.

They incorporated traditional Turkish instruments and vocal styles into contemporary music, increasing cultural encounters

June 2023: 357-year-old Vanikoy Mosque opened after renovation, transformed into a community centre

Following a devastating fire in November 2020, severely damaged Vanikoy Mosque went uder a comprehensive restoration process following a quick initiate by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism General Directorate of Foundations.

A testament to history and architectural grandeur, Vani Mehmed Efendi Mosque, also known as Vanikoy Mosque, has emerged from the ashes with renewed splendour as a result.

The new form of the structure has transformed it into a community center in line with the concept of mosque in Islam, a place that embraces all. From now on, in addition to being a place of worship for the Istanbul residents to enrich their social life.

September 2023: Rumi's legacy Green Dome reopened to public

Kubbe-i Hadra, also known as Green Dome, an iconic symbol of the Mevlana Museum, Türkiye's most visited museum, has reopened after three years and three months of restoration work.

Approximately 8,500 ceramic pieces produced locally were meticulously restored using Khorasan mortar.

Konya locals and visitors visiting Mevlana now celebrate the joy of witnessing the iconic dome's renewed glory and its original Anatolian Seljuk brickwork and traditional turquoise tiles.

September 2023: The first church in the Turkish Republic’s history welcomed visitors

The first-ever church built in the era of Turkish Republic, St. Ephrem Syriac Orthodox Church has opened its doors to worshippers in Yesilkoy district on the European side of Istanbul.

It was designed as a five-story project in an empty area of a Latin Catholic Cemetery in Yesilkoy.

One floor was reserved as a cultural hall for the community to meet after mass or ceremonies, such as baptisms, funerals, and weddings, as well as for meetings and conferences. On the ground floor are the bishop's quarters, guest rooms, and a parking lot.