More than two months into Israel’s punishing military offensive in Gaza, a report by the Palestinian Ministry of Culture has yet another piece of tragic statistics: at least 28 Palestinian artists, intellectuals, and writers in Gaza have been killed since October 7.

They are among the more than 20,000 Palestinians killed in the besieged coastal enclave that has faced indiscriminate and incessant Israeli bombing after Hamas fighters carried out an unprecedented cross-border operation.

The report eloquently captures the profound impact of Israel's ongoing assault on Gaza's cultural fabric, offering a poignant narrative that underscores the gravity of the situation.

“The war on culture has always been at the heart of the aggressors’ war on our people, as the real war is a war on the narrative to steal the land and its rich treasures of knowledge, history, and civilization, along with the stories it holds.” says Dr. Atef Abu Saif in the report's introduction.

He emphasises that the essence of this war is embedded in an endeavour to erase those who persist in contributing to this rich cultural heritage.

In honouring their legacy and ensuring their efforts and works remain indelible, we present a trimmed list of Palestinian literary and artistic figures who was brutally killed by Israel in last two months:

Heba Zagout

Visual artist and fine arts educator Heba Ghazi Ibrahim Zagout, aged 39, and her son were killed on October 13. In the days leading up to her tragic death, she recorded a video showcasing her paintings and passionately discussing her works, expressing her dream of organising an art exhibition to share her creativity.

Her art frequently centred on themes such as women, the homeland, nature, and the profound bond between mothers and children. Zagout, an alumna of Gaza's Al Aqsa University with a degree in fine arts, depicted scenes from the Old City of the occupied East Jerusalem, the revered Al Aqsa mosque, and the Church of the Nativity in Beit Laham—a significant site for Christians, marking the birthplace of Jesus.

Hiba Abu Nada

Hiba Abu Nada, a 32-year-old poet and novelist, was killed alongside her son in an Israeli airstrike in Khan Yunis on October 20.

The accomplished writer had garnered recognition for her contributions, including published collections of poetry and a novel titled "Oxygen is Not for the Dead," which secured second place at the Sharjah Awards for Arab creativity in 2017.

Her last poem was shared on X, formerly Twitter, just a few days before her death:

“Gaza’s night is dark apart from the glow of rockets, quiet apart from the sound of the bombs, terrifying apart from the comfort of prayer, black apart from the light of the martyrs. Goodnight, Gaza.”

Omar Abu Shaweesh

Poet, novelist, and dedicated community activist, Omar Faris Abu Shaweesh, was killed on October 7 during the shelling of the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza.

Distinguished for his commitment to youth causes, Abu Shaweesh co-founded several youth associations and earned accolades both locally and internationally.

Among his notable awards are the "Best National Song of the Year 2007" from the International Festival of National Song and Heritage in Jordan.

Furthering his impact, the Arab Youth Council for Integrated Development of the Arab League honoured him with the "Distinguished Arab Youth in the Field of Media, Journalism, and Culture" award in 2013.

Abu Shaweesh's literary contributions were equally significant, with several collections of poetry and a novel, "Alā qayd al-mawt" (2016), to his name.

His legacy extends beyond his written words, reflecting a profound dedication to uplifting youth and promoting cultural richness of Palestine.

Inas al Saqa

A renowned playwright, actor, and educator specialising in children's theatre, Inas al Saqa was killed in a late October Israeli airstrike alongside three of her children—Sara, Leen, and Ibrahim.