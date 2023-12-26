Legislation greenlighting Sweden's accession to NATO was approved by the Turkish parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, leaving only a vote in the general assembly to grant or deny Türkiye’s full approval.

Before the pivotal vote, Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar briefed the committee on Tuesday on Sweden's NATO membership process, and lawmakers weighed in on the proposal.

In October, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed Sweden's NATO accession protocol and submitted it to parliament.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom hailed the news, saying on X: "We welcome the approval of Sweden's NATO membership application in the Foreign Affairs Committee in Türkiye. The next step will be the Parliament voting on this matter. We eagerly look forward to becoming a NATO member."

