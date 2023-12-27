TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Akdamar Island in eastern Türkiye welcomes visitors with a new appearance
The surroundings and the historical Akdamar church have been illuminated, giving the island an enchanting night-time appearance.
Akdamar Island in eastern Türkiye welcomes visitors with a new appearance
Akdamar Island, has been welcoming thousands of local and international tourists annually. /Photo: AA / Others
December 27, 2023

The Metropolitan Municipality of Van, in eastern Türkiye, continues restoration efforts at historical sites, according to a recent statement of the municipality.

The latest endeavour focuses on the prominent tourist destination of Akdamar Island, where the surroundings and the historical Akdamar church on the island have been illuminated.

Akdamar Island, frequented by thousands of local and international tourists annually, has been given an enchanting night-time appearance through lighting powered by a Solar Energy Plant.

The island, which has undergone various improvements, now welcomes visitors with its renewed charm.

Recommended

Visitors to the island can now experience the enhanced ambience created by the illuminated surroundings, making it an even more appealing destination for those exploring the rich history of the region.

Metropolitan authorities reported that the ongoing efforts aim to preserve the historical significance of these sites and provide an improved experience for both local residents and tourists.

The restoration project aligns with the city's commitment to promoting cultural heritage and attracting visitors worldwide.

RelatedHoly Mass at historic Armenian church in Türkiye celebrates unity
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan