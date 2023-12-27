TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish Intelligence Organization captures two FETO terrorists in Algeria
The terrorists were responsible for organising and overseeing the terrorist group's activities in Algeria, as well as providing financial support to the organisation, security sources say.
Turkish Intelligence Organization captures two FETO terrorists in Algeria
Mustafa Bircan (L) and Mustafa Tan (R) were maintaining connections with organisational leaders in the United States, and providing financial support to the terrorist organisation, the sources reveal. /Photo: Others
December 27, 2023

Turkish security forces have successfully apprehended two members of the FETO terrorist organisation.

In a coordinated operation conducted by the Turkish Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the General Directorate of Security, terrorists identified as Mustafa Tan and Mustafa Bircan have been captured.

Both Tan and Bircan were actively involved in the Algerian branch of the terrorist organisation.

The joint operation revealed that the FETO members, Tan and Bircan, were responsible for organising and overseeing the group's activities in Algeria, maintaining connections with the organisational leaders in the United States, and providing financial support to the terrorist group.

The successful operation underscores the ongoing efforts by Turkish authorities to dismantle the international network of FETO and bring its members to justice.

The suspects are expected to face legal proceedings in Türkiye for their involvement in the activities of the terrorist organisation.

Recommended
RelatedIstanbul operation nets notorious crime ring leader wanted by Interpol

Who is FETO?

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

The US has been sheltering a significant number of FETO members, most of whom fled Türkiye after failing to take control of the country through a military coup carried out by rouge soldiers infiltrated into the army.

Fetullah Gulen is the most-wanted of all FETO members and has resided in the US since 1999.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan