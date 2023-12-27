Congolese police fired tear gas to disperse a protest by opposition supporters in the capital Kinshasa calling for a re-run of last week's presidential and legislative elections.

Five of President Felix Tshisekedi's challengers in the race called on their supporters to join a march on Wednesday against the poll, which they say was fraudulent and should be annulled.

They vowed to proceed even after the government banned the protest on Tuesday, saying it was intended to undermine the work of the national election commission (CENI) as it compiles results that for now show Tshisekedi with a strong lead.

Police surrounded the headquarters of one of the incumbent's main challengers, Martin Fayulu, where protesters were meant to gather for a scheduled start time of 0900 GMT. Some were in riot gear while others held rifles.

There was no immediate sign of large crowds gathering amid the heavy security presence. But some protesters tried to block roads with burning tires before police intervened with tear gas. People around Fayulu's headquarters also threw rocks at the police, who retaliated in kind.

Related Initial DRC election results announced after irregular voting process

'Fraudulent'

Tshisekedi "did not win the election, his victory is fraudulent," one protester who gave his name as Jean-Pierre said outside the building.

Government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said the demonstration was banned and that police were taking necessary security measures.