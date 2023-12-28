Thousands of Palestinian families have fled from the brunt of Israel's expanding ground invasion into Gaza's few remaining, overcrowded refuges, as the military launched heavy strikes across the center and south of the territory, killing dozens, Palestinian health officials said.

On foot or riding donkey carts loaded with belongings, a stream of people flowed into Deir al Balah — a town that normally has a population of around 75,000. It has been overwhelmed by several hundred thousand people driven from northern Gaza as the region was pounded to rubble.

Because UN shelters are packed many times over capacity, the new arrivals set up tents on sidewalks for the cold winter night. Most crowded onto streets around the town's main hospital, Al Aqsa Martyrs, hoping it would be safer from Israeli strikes. Still, no place is safe in Gaza.

Israeli invasion and indiscriminate bombing are crowding most of the population into Deir al-Balah and Rafah at the territory's southern edge as well as a tiny rural area by the southern coastline. Those areas continue to be hit by Israeli strikes that regularly crush homes full of people.

Israel has rejected global calls for ceasefire and vows to expand its war in the tiny enclave. Israel's invasion in Gaza has already been one of the most devastating military campaigns in recent history. More than 21,100 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Some 85% of Gaza's population of 2.4 million people have fled their homes. UN officials say a quarter of Gaza's population is starving under brutal Israeli siege, which allows in only a trickle of food, water, fuel and other supplies.

The latest people to be displaced fled from several built-up refugee camps in central Gaza targeted in the latest phase of Israel's ground assault. One of the camps, Bureij, came under heavy bombardment throughout the night as Israeli troops moved in.

Related Israeli hangs donkey head to desecrate historic Jerusalem Muslim cemetery

Exodus after exodus

"It was a night of hell. We haven't seen such bombing since the start of the war," said Rami Abu Mosab, speaking from Bureij, where he has sheltered since fleeing his home in northern Gaza.

The Israeli military issued an ultimatum, warning people of Bureij and neighbouring areas to flee on Tuesday. The area was home to nearly 90,000 people before the war and now shelters more than 61,000 displaced people, mostly from the north, according to the UN.

Bureij camp, like others in Gaza, houses refugees from the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation and their descendants and now resembles other densely populated neighbourhoods. It was not known how many were fleeing.

In Deir al-Balah over the past two days, empty lots have filled up with families in tents or sleeping on blankets on the ground.

This was the third move further south for Ibrahim al Zatari, a daily labourer. First he, his wife and four children fled and moved in with relatives in Gaza City after a strike flattened their home in northern Gaza.