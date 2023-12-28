Türkiye never refrains from its fight against terrorist organisations, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's chief adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic has said.

"We never backed away from our operations in the north of Syria and Iraq, and our fight against terrorism," Kilic told the TRT Haber television channel on Wednesday.

His remarks came after 12 Turkish soldiers were killed in a PKK terrorist attack last week, followed by Türkiye's air strikes against terror targets in northern Iraq and Syria to eliminate members of the PKK terror group and other terrorist elements.

"No one can anymore question the steps taken by Türkiye to ensure its own security and regional security," Kilic added.

On Saturday, President Erdogan vowed that Türkiye would pay “whatever the cost” to prevent the emergence of a "terrorist structure" in northern Iraq and Syria, both areas along Türkiye’s borders.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. They also have a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.​​​​​​​

Kilic said Türkiye is the second largest army of NATO, and it has some expectations from its allies regarding its stance against terrorism.

"We have allies which make misreadings in some cases," he said, adding some allies "unfortunately choose a wrong path" to use some terrorist groups to stop or destroy other terrorist groups.

Türkiye has long complained of the US working with the PKK/YPG on the pretext of fighting Daesh. Turkish officials say using one terrorist group to fight another makes no sense.

Sweden's NATO bid

Turning to Sweden's bid to join NATO, Kilic said Sweden changed its laws and constitution and restricted the mobility of some of the terrorist organisations within the country.

"Sweden has taken serious steps," he added, stressing that the final say on the Nordic country's NATO membership lies with the Turkish parliament's general assembly.

The Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs commission on Tuesday approved Sweden’s NATO membership bid. The next step is a vote by the full parliament, where the ruling alliance holds the majority of seats.

Finland and Sweden – both Nordic countries close to or bordering Russia – applied for NATO membership soon after Russia launched its war on Ukraine in February 2022.

Türkiye approved Finland's membership in the alliance this March but said it was waiting for Sweden to abide by a June 2022 trilateral memorandum to address Ankara's security concerns.