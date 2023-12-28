The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and South Korea signed a free trade agreement (FTA) in the Korean capital Seoul, the GCC said a statement.

GCC Secretary General Jasem al Budaiwi said in Thursday's statement that the agreement is "a historic step towards achieving Gulf economic integration and towards strengthening economic and trade relations between the two sides".

Boosting trade and investment ties globally forms a key element of the Gulf states' strategy to diversify income sources and economic sectors away from oil and gas.

GCC expands its FTAs