Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reiterated his vow to resolutely continue Türkiye's anti-terror operations until the last terrorist is no longer a threat to the nation.

Speaking to local officials in the capital Ankara on Thursday, Erdogan said: "If terrorism has come to the point of ending within our borders today, the operations we carry out in Iraq and Syria are the key reason for this."

According to the National Defence Ministry, Türkiye has "neutralised" as many as 81 PKK/YPG terrorists over the last week, including those hiding out across the border in the northern areas of Iraq and Syria.

The recent anti-terror operations followed Friday and Saturday's PKK terror attacks that killed 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq. Turkish air strikes, since then, have destroyed dozens of terror targets in northern Iraq and Syria and neutralised senior terrorists.

"Our red line is to uphold the principle of one nation, one flag, one homeland, one state under all circumstances, as this guarantees our national survival," he added.

"We continue our operations beyond our borders. We do not allow terrorists to tarnish our homeland with their dirty feet," Erdogan added.