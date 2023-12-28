The Palestinian Freedom Theatre in the occupied West Bank will welcome actors back this weekend, just over a fortnight after an Israeli raid on the centre sparked an international outcry.

Its artistic director Ahmed Tobasi told AFP the theatre in the Jenin refugee camp had become a symbol of Palestinian resistance against Israel's occupation of the West Bank.

He said troops broke into and vandalised the small cultural centre earlier this month during a wider raid on Jenin, leaving behind a trail of damage and Stars of David graffitied across the walls. The theatre said soldiers also arrested several employees in their homes.

Tobasi, who said he was among those detained, is now back at work and determined to keep the centre open.

"For me, this is resistance," the 39-year-old said as he gave AFP a tour of the theatre, which was set up in 2006.

Soon after the raid on December 13, a Freedom Theatre appeal for the release of its staff won international support, with demonstrations in the streets of New York and Paris and playwrights, actors and directors from Britain to Mexico expressing their support.

'Symbolic space'

Since its founding, the unassuming performance space has become symbolic for Palestinians and their supporters, with its actors touring the world staging plays.

Staff said they believed Israeli soldiers had gone out of their way to target the theatre.

The Israeli army described the wider raid on Jenin, which Palestinian health authorities say killed 11 people, as designed to combat "terrorists" in the camp.

"This is a theatre there are no weapons or terrorists here," Tobasi said.

While the raid targeted a number of buildings in the camp, Tobasi said that to reach the theatre troops would have needed to turn off the main road and walk around 20 metres towards its entrance.

Another staff member, Ranin Odeh, said the centre was singled out for its reputation as "a place of resistance through art".

"I felt so angry to see Israeli soldiers inside. The theatre is like my home. They want to kill everything not just people, but ideas too," said the 31year old, who runs the theatre's youth programme.

Staff spent several days clearing up and plan to stage their first big event, an end-of-year workshop for young actors, on Sunday.

The army has not responded to AFP' s request for comment.