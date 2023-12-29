Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has ordered more than 5,600 military personnel to participate in a "defensive" exercise near the border with Guyana, in response to Britain sending a warship to the area.

Maduro said on Thursday he was launching "a joint action of a defensive nature in response to the provocation and threat of the United Kingdom against peace and the sovereignty of our country."

Britain said on Sunday it would divert the patrol vessel HMS Trent to Guyana, a former British colony, amid the South American country's simmering territorial dispute with neighbouring Venezuela over the oil-rich Essequibo region.

A Guyana Foreign Ministry source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the AFP news agency that the ship was due to arrive on Friday and would be in its territory for "less than a week" for open sea defence exercises.

The ship will not dock in Georgetown.

The television broadcast accompanying Maduro's announcement showed fighter jets participating in the Venezuelan exercise, as well as ships and ocean patrol vessels.

The Venezuelan government earlier asked Guyana, in a statement, "to take immediate action for the withdrawal of the HMS Trent, and to refrain from involving military powers in the territorial controversy."

Guyana's Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, said the country was not doing anything to threaten Venezuela.

"A lot of these measures were long-planned, and they are routine, and they are part of our building a defensive capability," he told a press conference.

"We don't plan on invading Venezuela. President Maduro knows this and he need not have any worry about that."

In a statement, Venezuela's Foreign Ministry said the country "reserves all actions, within the framework of the Constitution and International Law, to defend its maritime and territorial integrity."