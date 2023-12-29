CULTURE
UK lobbied Greece for Olympics with Parthenon Marbles loan — files
Internal documents from 2002-2003 expose the UK's bid to assist Greece in securing a temporary loan of the Parthenon Marbles as part of a strategic move to gain support for the 2012 Olympics.
Last month, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak canceled a meeting with Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis after Mitsotakis expressed frustrations over the Elgin Marbles in a BBC interview. / Photo: Reuters
December 29, 2023

The UK government had tried to help Greece secure the Parthenon Marbles on loan two decades ago in a bid to drum up support for London's 2012 Olympics bid, according to released files.

Internal British government correspondence from 2002 and 2003 about the Parthenon friezes, also known as the Elgin Marbles, was revealed in files on Friday, as the issue continues to dog UK-Greece relations.

The 2,500-year-old sculptures were taken from the Parthenon temple at the Acropolis in Athens in the early 19th century by British diplomat Thomas Bruce, the earl of Elgin, and subsequently handed to the British Museum.

Greece maintains the marbles - a major draw for visitors at the world-famous London museum - were stolen, while the UK insists they were obtained legally and should remain on display in the British capital.

RelatedGreek PM insists UK to return Parthenon Sculptures from British Museum

In the early 2000s, progress on resolving the thorn in bilateral ties appeared imminent.

Greece proposed a then-novel solution, suggesting the friezes return to Athens in the form of a long-term loan, bypassing the issue of ownership.

The country was keen for the sculptures to go on display in the Greek capital - at a new museum being built on the Acropolis - to coincide with the 2004 Olympic Games set to be held there.

At the same time, then-UK leader Tony Blair and his government were stepping up lobbying efforts to secure the 2012 Olympics for London.

'Blinkered intransigence'

Against that backdrop, Sarah Hunter, Blair's lead adviser on culture, media, and sports policy issues, sent him an April 2003 memo arguing that "there are good reasons for us to change tack" on the marbles.

London had long maintained it was a matter for the British Museum and its trustees alone.

But noting it could be a "powerful bargaining chip" in International Olympic Committee votes for the 2012 Games, Hunter now suggested the government "privately and publicly encourage" the museum "to find an accommodation over the next 12 months".

The top aide acknowledged the Greek case had "become more sophisticated" with its loan plan, and accused the museum of "blinkered intransigence to consider any compromises".

The initiative appears to have quickly stalled, with the museum issuing a statement four months later in August 2003, saying "the trustees cannot envisage any circumstances under which they could accede to the Greek government's request".

Britain nonetheless succeeded in securing the 2012 Olympics, but two decades on, it remains at loggerheads with Athens over the Parthenon Marbles.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
