CLIMATE
5 MIN READ
Bangladesh's climate-resilient 'tiny houses' defy floods
The "Khudi Bari" or "tiny house" concept, resilient homes constructed on bamboo stilts emerging from floodwaters, not only provide shelter but also offer mobility to relocate to safer areas, offering hope to millions.
Bangladesh's climate-resilient 'tiny houses' defy floods
Bangladesh is ranked seventh among the most vulnerable countries to extreme weather events resulting from climate crisis and rising sea levels./ Photo: AFP
December 29, 2023

An award-winning architect in Bangladesh, one of the nation’s most at risk from flooding driven by climate crisis, has developed an ingenious two-floor housing solution to help people survive what scientists warn is a growing threat.

This year, when the annual monsoon floodwaters swelled the country's mighty Brahmaputra river, 40-year-old farmer Abu Sayeed did not have to abandon his home for the first time in his life -- but merely climb up a ladder and wait out the waters.

The "Khudi Bari" or "tiny house" -- resilient homes made on bamboo stilts rising out of the floodwaters that are also easy to move to safer locations when needed--offer hope to millions.

"Khudi Bari has saved us," Sayeed told AFP, who like millions, lives on Bangladesh's vast river floodplains because the fertile soil is good for the maize and chilli crops he grows.

"Fleeing your home during the floods is part of your life," said Sayeed, from the northern village of Shildaha, where 17 prototype Khudi Bari houses have been built by Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum. "And often, when the floodwater recedes, you come back to see that your goods were all stolen," he added.

Bangladesh is listed as the seventh most vulnerable to extreme weather caused by climate crisis and rising sea levels, according to the environmental rights organisation Germanwatch.

RelatedFloods claim scores of lives in Bangladesh

A solution for Bangladesh's flooding woes

Scientists warn of the growing impact of climate crisis -- increasing the intensity of monsoon rains, as well as warning that ice in the Himalayas is melting faster than ever before. Floods in 2022 in Bangladesh's north-eastern Sylhet region were some of the worst on record, leaving millions stranded and around a hundred killed.

The government has built thousands of strongly built shelters for cyclones to withstand the severe storms that are also increasing in regularity.

But while reducing fatalities, cyclone shelters are suitable only for hunkering down during the short span of a storm. However, floods can swamp land for months.

Tabassum therefore worked to design a home for the "lowest cost possible for those in need", using locally available materials by combining bamboo poles and metal sheeting.

Recommended

"It can be assembled and disassembled very easily," she told AFP, calling it a "climate preparedness" project, with each house costing around $450 to build, including labour.

"It's a mobile modular system, so that's why it can be moved from one location to another," said Tabassum.

Arman Abedin, an associate of Tabassum, said every four-metre-high tiny house has two floors, each 100 square feet (9.3 square metres).

RelatedAsia must quit coal faster to stem worst climate woes: ADB

A shift in housing paradigms in flood-prone areas

Mohammad Kalu, 35, who lives in one of the Shildaha homes on stilts, said the design meant people could easily adapt.

"If water rises to the chest or even cheek level, still we can stay in this house... we can go to the upper floor and cook with gas or firewood," he said."When the current is strong, we untie the tin walls and the water goes through our houses without any obstruction," he also added.

Tabassum said she was partly influenced by the traditional wood homes of Bangladesh's central Munshiganj, raised on stilts to allow floodwaters to pass under during monsoon season.

But Sayeed said the design meant the new houses -- with wooden stilts wrapped in metal covers -- were far easier to move than traditional constructions. "Now we don't need to buy new materials when we disassemble the houses," he said.

Tabassum is busy building more than a hundred Khudi Bari across Bangladesh to offer an example and inspiration for others.

RelatedBangladesh tea workers struggle as heat and drought scorch fields
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter