An award-winning architect in Bangladesh, one of the nation’s most at risk from flooding driven by climate crisis, has developed an ingenious two-floor housing solution to help people survive what scientists warn is a growing threat.

This year, when the annual monsoon floodwaters swelled the country's mighty Brahmaputra river, 40-year-old farmer Abu Sayeed did not have to abandon his home for the first time in his life -- but merely climb up a ladder and wait out the waters.

The "Khudi Bari" or "tiny house" -- resilient homes made on bamboo stilts rising out of the floodwaters that are also easy to move to safer locations when needed--offer hope to millions.

"Khudi Bari has saved us," Sayeed told AFP, who like millions, lives on Bangladesh's vast river floodplains because the fertile soil is good for the maize and chilli crops he grows.

"Fleeing your home during the floods is part of your life," said Sayeed, from the northern village of Shildaha, where 17 prototype Khudi Bari houses have been built by Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum. "And often, when the floodwater recedes, you come back to see that your goods were all stolen," he added.

Bangladesh is listed as the seventh most vulnerable to extreme weather caused by climate crisis and rising sea levels, according to the environmental rights organisation Germanwatch.

Scientists warn of the growing impact of climate crisis -- increasing the intensity of monsoon rains, as well as warning that ice in the Himalayas is melting faster than ever before. Floods in 2022 in Bangladesh's north-eastern Sylhet region were some of the worst on record, leaving millions stranded and around a hundred killed.

The government has built thousands of strongly built shelters for cyclones to withstand the severe storms that are also increasing in regularity.

But while reducing fatalities, cyclone shelters are suitable only for hunkering down during the short span of a storm. However, floods can swamp land for months.

Tabassum therefore worked to design a home for the "lowest cost possible for those in need", using locally available materials by combining bamboo poles and metal sheeting.