The Turkish Intelligence Agency (MIT) has nabbed the Daesh ringleader in Syria's Aleppo city, Abdullah al Jundi, who planned attacks against the Turkish forces in the Operation Euphrates Shield, and Olive Branch zones.

Al Jundi, codenamed Hattab el Muhacir, was responsible for planning actions against vehicles belonging to the Turkish security forces in Syria, according to information obtained from the security forces.

The terrorist was nabbed on Monday during an operation conducted by MIT and the local security forces affiliated with the Syrian National Army in the Operation Euphrates Shield zone.

The terrorist also provided information about the members of the organisation carrying out terror activities.

Some digital material belonging to the organisation was also seized during the operation, disclosing Daesh's action plans, and disrupting the organisation's activities.