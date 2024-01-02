Tuesday, January 2, 2024

1555 GMT –– Ukraine's two largest cities came under attack from Russian missiles that killed five people and injured more than 100, officials said, as the war approached its two-year mark and the Kremlin stepped up its winter bombardment of urban areas.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry said that the attack killed five civilians and injured 127 as air defences downed Russian Kinzhal missiles that can fly at 10 times the speed of sound. The Kremlin's forces targeted Kiev, the capital, and the northeastern Kharkiv region whose provincial capital is also called Kharkiv, authorities said.

There was some confusion over the death toll as Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Syniehubov initially reported one death there but later said the injured woman thought to have been killed was in a coma. He said 52 people were wounded in Kharkiv.

1749 GMT – Sunak tells Zelenskyy UK will 'stand steadfastly by Ukraine'

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vowed that the UK would "continue to stand steadfastly by Ukraine as they fight aggression and occupation", in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"The prime minister set out ongoing UK work to provide military and diplomatic support to Ukraine, including through further deliveries of lethal aid," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a summary of their conversation.

"The leaders discussed recent developments in the conflict, including progress in the Black Sea and the success of the Ukrainian air defence, bolstered by UK-supplied ground-to-air missiles," the spokesperson added.

The UK government announced last week that it would send around 200 air defence missiles to Ukraine following the latest uptick in Russian strikes.

The missiles would restock British-gifted air defence systems capable of striking down Russian drones and missiles "with incredible accuracy", according to the defence ministry.

1719 GMT –– New strikes show Putin wants to 'annihilate' Ukraine: Germany

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Moscow aimed to "annihilate" Ukraine after residential buildings were hit in a new series of Russian strikes.

"With every rocket, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin shows that he wants to annihilate Ukraine," Baerbock wrote on X, adding that Germany would "stand by the people in Ukraine for as long as they need us".

1535 –– Türkiye cites Montreux Convention, says will prevent passsage of minehunter ships intended for Ukraine

Türkiye said it would not allow two minehunter ships donated to Ukraine by Britain to transit its waters en route to the Black Sea since it would violate an international pact concerning wartime passage of the straits.

Britain said last month it would transfer two Royal Navy minehunter ships to the Ukrainian Navy to help strengthen Ukraine's sea operations in its war with Russia.

NATO member Türkiye informed allies that it would not allow the vessels to use its Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits as long as the war in Ukraine continues, said the presidency's communications directorate.

"Our pertinent allies have been duly apprised that the mine-hunting ships donated to Ukraine by the United Kingdom will not be allowed to pass through the Turkish Straits to the Black Sea as long as the war continues," it said in a statement posted on social media platform X.

When Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Türkiye triggered the 1936 Montreux Convention, effectively blocking passage of military ships of the warring parties.

The pact exempts ships returning to home bases, but neither Russia nor Ukraine has expressed an intention to pass their warships through the Turkish straits to the Black Sea since the war started.

Türkiye also warned non-Black Sea states at the time not to send warships through the straits.

According to the Montreux Convention, warships of non-belligerent parties can transit through the straits in time of war. But the convention also says Ankara has the final say on the passage of all warships, if Türkiye considers itself in danger of being drawn into a war.

Türkiye has implemented Montreux impartially and meticulously to prevent escalation in the Black Sea, the presidency said.

Ankara maintains good ties with both Kiev and Moscow amid the war.

1437 GMT –– Norway approves direct weapons, defense equipment sales to Ukraine

Norway has approved direct sales of weapons and defense equipment from its defense industry to Ukraine and said the policy change took effect January 1.

Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide stressed the importance of supporting Ukraine for Norwegian and European security.

"In the extraordinary security situation resulting from Russia's war of aggression, it is crucial that we continue to support Ukraine. Support for Ukraine is important for Norwegian and European security,” he said in a statement that was released Monday.

“We must plan for the possibility that the illegal war of aggression may be prolonged,” he said.

Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said Norway will devote various types of equipment to facilitate the important role of “the defense industry in the current security policy situation.”

The export licenses for direct sales will only be permitted on an individual basis and will be rigorously assessed under strict and responsible frameworks under Norwegian export control regulations, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The Nordic state also pledged to provide Ukraine with additional support to strengthen its air defense and financially help the war-torn country increase its ammunition production as well as give financial support for health care and education sectors.

1257 GMT –– One killed as Ukrainian missiles target Russia's Belgorod region, officials say

One man was killed and seven people were wounded in a Ukrainian attack on the city and region of Belgorod, near Russia's border with Ukraine, Russian Defence Ministry and regional officials said.

Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the man was killed by a missile that landed next to his car, and that four people had been wounded at an auto market.

In all, officials said Russian air defences had shot down 17 Ukrainian "air targets" including rockets fired from multiple missile launchers, and that a number of houses and cars had been damaged.

1038 GMT — Russian army says 'destroyed' all its targets in Ukraine strikes

Russia said it had destroyed all "military-industrial" installations targeted across Ukraine in a large-scale barrage that killed at least four people.

"The Russian army carried out a group strike with long-range high-precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles..." Moscow's defence ministry said.

"The aims of the strikes have been achieved. All objects have been destroyed."

0922 GMT — Ukraine downs 72 Russian missiles out of 99 fired: army chief