Saudi state TV has said that the kingdom had officially joined the BRICS bloc of countries.

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister had said in August the kingdom would study the details before the proposed January 1 joining date and take "the appropriate decision".

Prince Faisal bin Farhan had said the BRICS group was "a beneficial and important channel" to strengthen economic cooperation.

The BRICS bloc previously included Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, but is set to double with Saudi Arabia joining the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Iran, and Ethiopia as new members.

Saudi Arabia's entry comes amid geo-political tensions between the US and China, and the expansion of China's influence within the kingdom.