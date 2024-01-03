Police have been investigating whether a crash between an airliner and a smaller plane at a Tokyo airport may involve professional negligence, according to media reports.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is investigating whether possible professional negligence led to deaths and injuries, several news outlets including Kyodo news agency and Nikkei Asia reported on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said a special unit had set up at the airport and was investigating the runway and planning to interview people involved but declined to comment on whether they were looking into possible professional negligence.

"There's a strong possibility there was a human error," said Hiroyuki Kobayashi, a former Japan Airlines (JAL) pilot and aviation analyst.

"Only one plane is generally allowed to enter the runway but even though landing clearance had been given, the Japan Coast Guard aircraft was on the runway."

All 379 people miraculously escaped the JAL Airbus A350 which erupted into flames after colliding with a De Havilland Dash-8 Coast Guard turboprop shortly after landing at Haneda on Tuesday evening.

Once a recurring safety problem, aviation experts say the number of such runway collisions or incursions has become far less frequent with modern ground tracking technology and procedures.

Japanese authorities say the cause of the crash remains unclear.