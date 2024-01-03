Turkish security forces have arrested 56 individuals who were wanted with Interpol red notice by 18 countries, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has said.

The wanted persons were captured after simultaneous operations by provincial police departments in 11 cities, with the exercise dubbed Operation Cage-28, Yerlikaya said on X on Wednesday.

"The detainees were found to have search records for crimes including membership in a criminal organisation, drug trafficking, money laundering, assault, counterfeiting, robbery, fraud, human trafficking, murder, prostitution, theft, smuggling, bribery, corruption, and forgery," he added.