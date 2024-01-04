Thursday, January 4, 2024

1927 GMT— North Korea has provided Russia with ballistic missiles and missile launchers that were used in recent attacks on Ukraine, the White House said.

The Pyongyang-supplied missiles with ranges of around 900 kilometres (550 miles) were fired by Russia in two attacks within the past week, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.

"This is a significant and concerning escalation of the DPRK's support for Russia." The development underscored the need for the US Congress to pass a package of vital military aid for Ukraine, without which the pipeline of support will soon run dry, Kirby added.

"It's critical that Congress meets this moment and responds by providing the Ukrainians what they need to defend themselves. The time for Congress to act is now," he said.

1806 GMT — Putin speeds up a citizenship path for foreigners who enlist in the Russian military

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree that speeds up the path to Russian citizenship for foreigners who enlist in the country's military amid the 22-month-old war in Ukraine.

Putin first allowed fast-track citizenship for foreigners who signed contracts with the Russian army in September 2022, shortly after announcing a partial mobilisation to draft 300,000 reservists for Ukraine.

The decree signed Thursday made the citizenship path even quicker, saying a decision on such applications shouldn't take more than a month, instead of three. There was no immediate comment from the Kremlin on why Putin decided on that change.

1803 GMT — UN chief welcomes major Russia-Ukraine prisoner exchange

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed one of the largest prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, an associate spokesperson said.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the exchange of 230 Ukrainian and 248 Russian prisoners of war between Ukraine and the Russian Federation —the largest such exchange since the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine," Florencia Soto Nino​ said in a statement.

Guterres commends the efforts of both parties and the third-party facilitation by the United Arab Emirates that contributed to this positive development, Nino said.

"The Secretary-General hopes that this important step will be followed by additional exchanges of prisoners of war and by other de-escalation efforts," she added.

1743 GMT — Russia keeps border schools shut as deadly strikes hit Ukraine

Russia's Belgorod region bordering Ukraine said that it would keep schools closed beyond the planned end of the winter holidays following unprecedented shelling by Kiev's forces, as Ukraine reported several killed in strikes across the country.

The Kremlin has tried to maintain a semblance of normalcy on the home front, but recent deadly strikes on Belgorod were a reminder that Russian civilians can also be impacted by the conflict.

"I report the decisions that have been made: to extend the school holidays from January 9 to 19," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, ordering the move in several districts including Belgorod city. Russian schools have been closed this week as the country celebrates Orthodox Christmas on January 7.

"In technical colleges and universities located in these municipalities, it is recommended to hold class remotely," he continued, adding that the holidays may be extended further.

1736 GMT — Ukraine hit two Russian military targets in occupied Crimea

Ukraine said that its air force conducted a strike on a Russian command post near the occupied city of Sevastopol more than 200 km from Kiev-held territory, and also hit a military unit in a separate strike on the Crimean peninsula.

Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk posted a video from social media on the Telegram messaging app showing smoke rising from an explosion near Sevastopol, a Crimean port that serves as the main headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet.

"Thanks again to the air force pilots and everyone who planned the operation for perfect combat work," he said.

He also published a screenshot of a social media post saying that a Russian military base in the city of Yevpatoria had been hit in a strike.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-backed governor of Sevastopol, described the attack as "the most massive in recent times".

Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces had foiled a Ukrainian attack, destroying 10 incoming missiles over the peninsula.

0922 GMT — NATO, Ukraine to discuss air defence after Russian strikes

Ambassadors from NATO and Ukraine will hold a special meeting next week as Kiev urges faster deliveries of air defences after mounting Russian strikes, the alliance has said.

Moscow has over the New Year unleashed some of its biggest missile and drone attacks on Ukraine since the early days of the military operation in February 2022.

"NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will convene a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council next Wednesday," NATO spokesperson Dylan White said.