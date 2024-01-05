TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Excavations discover an agora in southeastern Türkiye
The archaeologists unveil a historic bazaar including more than 10 shops and workshops in the ancient city of Dara of Mardin province.
Excavations discover an agora in southeastern Türkiye
The excavation activities in Dara Ancient City commenced in 1986 and unveiled remnants of a necropolis, church, palace, bazaar, dungeon, foundry, and aqueduct so far. / Photo: AA
January 5, 2024

The ongoing excavations, conducted under the auspices of Mardin Museum, have discovered an agora, marketplace, with over 10 shops and workshops in the ancient city of Dara, located on the southern slope of the Tur Abdin Mountains of Mardin.

Historical significance of the ancient city comes from being a fortress city of the Eastern Roman Empire in northern Mesopotamia, which aimed to safeguard the Empire's border against the Sasanians.

The archaelogical works started 38 years ago unveiled remnants of a necropolis, church, palace, bazaar, dungeon, foundry, and aqueduct so far in the region, as well as over 10,000 arrowheads, glass, ceramics, and jewelry.

The ancient settlement has the second-longest wall in the region after Diyarbakir, as the director of Mardin Museum and the head of the excavation team, Abgulgani Tarkan told Anadolu Agency.

"Dara Ancient City, founded in 507, served as a garrison city for the Roman Empire, although it was located far from the centre of the Empire," he said.

It was chosen as a garrison city by the Eastern Roman Emperor Anastasius (491-518).

Giving his name to the city he founded (Anastasiopolis), he made Dara the administrative and military epicenter of the Mesopotamian Region.

Cisterns, administrative buildings, armories, bridges, and structures related to civilian life have survived until today.

Recommended

Until the end of 11th century, the city changed hands between the Seljuk State and the Eastern Roman Empire.

"It boasts walls stretching 4 kilometres with 28 towers. and the city housed 25,000 soldiers, making it a crucial military outpost," he added.

Settlements in the ancient city not only existed within the city walls but also in the surrounding areas. It also has a very large necropolis.

Necropolis, the cemetery area, is one of the most impressive part of the city, including rock-cut tombs, sarcophagi, and simple cist-tombs belonging to different periods in history.

Through analysing the ceramics and coins found in the city, the city's history dates back to the Hellenistic period, Tarkan explains.

"In the last three years, we have unearthed over 10 shops, indicating Dara's significance as both a garrison and a vital trading center in the 6th century," Devrim Hasan Mentese, an archaeologist at Mardin Museum says.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan