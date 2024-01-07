Sunday, January 7, 2023

1648 GMT –– The southern Ukrainian city of Kherson was subjected to numerous shelling attacks from Russian-occupied parts of the Kherson region, across the Dnieper River, local officials said.

The head of the Kherson city administration, Roman Mrochko, said two people died in the shelling attacks and several others were wounded.

Meanwhile, Russian military personnel marked Orthodox Christmas.

In Ukraine's northeast Kharkiv region, a man was killed and two other civilians wounded in Russian shelling of the Kupiansk district Sunday, according to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office. A child was among the wounded.

1759 GMT –– Japan FM says Tokyo 'determined' to support Ukraine

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa paid a surprise visit to Kiev where she said Tokyo was "determined" to keep supporting Ukraine, as the second anniversary of Moscow's invasion nears.

Kamikawa, the first high-level foreign official to visit Kiev this year, announced new deliveries of defence equipment and discussed Tokyo's plans to host a February conference to promote Ukraine's economic reconstruction.

"Japan is determined to support Ukraine so that peace can return to Ukraine," Kamikawa told a press conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba held in a bomb shelter as an air raid siren rang out.

1225 GMT –– Sweden says its main foreign policy task in coming years is support to Ukraine

The primary task of Sweden's foreign policy in the coming years will be the support to Ukraine, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom told a defence conference.

1217 GMT –– Ukraine's Zelenskyy says Russian aggression can be defeated

Russia's attack on Ukraine can be defeated, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, adding that the situation on the battlefield at this time remains relatively stable.