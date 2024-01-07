India's southern state of Tamil Nadu has signed investment pacts worth more than $4.39B with firms such as Apple suppliers Tata Electronics and Pegatron, as well as auto major Hyundai Motors, it has said.

Apple is counting on India as the next big driver of its growth as the tech giant looks to diversify some production away from China, with Pegatron working towards a second factory in the country where Tata Group last year began to assemble iPhones.

Tata Electronics, a part of the Indian conglomerate, committed to invest 120.8B rupees for mobile phone assembly operations, the state government said during the signing of the agreements.

"The Tamil Nadu government will support investors in every way possible," Chief Minister M. K. Stalin said at the event, adding that it sought to play a major role in India's growth.

Pegatron, Apple's Taiwan supplier, will also invest 10B rupees to expand production, the government added.

Investment summit