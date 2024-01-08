Israel killed a top commander of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group in a strike on south Lebanon, a security source has said, adding to fears the conflict in Gaza could spread.

The commander "had a leading role in managing Hezbollah's operations in the south", the security official said on Monday, requesting anonymity over security concerns.

The official added that he "was killed in an Israeli strike targeting his car in the south".

The commander held several other top positions in the group, the official said.

Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged near-daily fire across the border after the Israeli war on Gaza broke out on October 7 following Hamas' cross-border blitz.