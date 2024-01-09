Tuesday, January 9, 2024

2200 GMT — Yemen's Houthi group Ansarullah has targeted a vessel in the Red Sea, a Yemeni military source told Al Jazeera.

Houthi rebels have stepped up attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea in protest against Israel's war in Gaza. Various shipping lines have suspended operations, instead taking the longer journey around Africa.

Earlier on Tuesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organisation received a report of an incident in the Red Sea approximately 50 nautical miles west of Yemen's Hudaida.

The Houthis have vowed to continue attacks until Israel halts its war on Gaza, and warned that it would attack US warships if it was targeted.

2000 GMT — US, Israel agree on 'UN assessment mission' in northern Gaza

The US and Israel have agreed that the UN can carry out "an assessment mission" in northern Gaza to determine what needs to be done so that displaced Palestinians can return home.

"It will determine what needs to be done to allow displaced Palestinians to return safely to homes in the north," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters during a news conference in Tel Aviv after meeting Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Israel Katz and the War Cabinet.

"This is not going to happen overnight. There are serious security, infrastructure and humanitarian challenges, but the mission will start a process that evaluates these obstacles, and how they can be overcome," said Blinken.

2014 GMT — 'I want Belgium to take action at International Court of Justice'

Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister Petra De Sutter has expressed support for South Africa's case against Israel, saying "Belgium cannot remain silent in the face of the genocide threat in Gaza."

"We must take action against the threat of genocide," she wrote on X. "I want Belgium to take action at the International Court of Justice, following the lead of South Africa. I will propose this within the Belgian government."

De Sutter previously had asserted that "it is time to boycott Israel. Bombing like rain is inhumane. It is clear that Israel ignores international calls for a ceasefire."

Expressing concern about the deaths of children in Gaza every day, she urged the Belgian government to implement trade sanctions against Israel.

South Africa filed the lawsuit on December 29 claiming that Israel violated the 1948 UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the crime of genocide with its actions in Gaza since October 7, requesting an injunction.

Hearings in the case are set to take place at The Hague later this week.

1901 GMT — Hezbollah denies Israel's claim to killing its senior commander

Israel has claimed that it killed the southern Lebanon commander of Hezbollah's aerial unit in an air strike, hours after it said he led an attack on an army headquarters base in northern Israel.

The Israeli military's chief spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Ali Hussein Barji had led dozens of drone attacks on Israel, as Israel and Hezbollah have been waging their deadliest hostilities in 17 years.

Hours later, Hezbollah rubbished Israeli claims and denied its senior commander was killed in the strike.

1857 GMT — Daily toll in Gaza too high, Israel genocide charge meritless: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States believes South Africa's genocide charge against Israel is "meritless," but the daily toll of war on civilians in Gaza is far too high.

Blinken commented at a press conference after talks in Tel Aviv with Israeli leaders.

Blinken said Palestinians must be able to return home as soon as conditions allow and cited an agreement on a plan for the United Nations to carry out an assessment mission in Gaza. Blinken said the United States rejected any proposals advocating resettlement of Palestinians outside Gaza and stressed that the Palestinian Authority has the responsibility to reform itself.

1712 GMT — UN experts condemn 'extrajudicial' killing of Hamas figure in Lebanon

UN experts in international law condemned the killing of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al Arouri and other fighters in drone strikes on Lebanon, saying this amounted to the crimes of extrajudicial killings and murder.

"Killings in foreign territory are arbitrary when they are not authorised under international law," the two UN Special Rapporteurs, Ben Saul and Morris Tidball-Binz, said in a statement issued in Geneva.

"Israel was not exercising self-defence because it presented no evidence that the victims were committing an armed attack on Israel from Lebanese territory."

1707 GMT — US rabbis rally at UN, urging immediate cease-fire in Gaza

A group of rabbis from Rabbis for Ceasefire protested inside the UN Security Council chamber and demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The demonstrators urged the US to stop "vetoing peace," referencing Washington’s vetoes that have opposed demands for a cease-fire and humanitarian pauses in Gaza.

"We are here at the UN in prayer and determination to support the UN to ask for immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza and to the man (President Joe Biden) that the US gets out of the way of the UN taking urgent action to save lives," said one member of Rabbis for Ceasefire.

Carrying banners that read "Biden: The world says ceasefire now" and "Biden: Stop vetoing ceasefire," demonstrators sang inside the chamber before being escorted out by security officers. Later, they gathered in front of the main UN building and reiterated their demand for a ceasefire. "The United Nations, you have the unique power and the unique responsibility to bring about a permanent ceasefire," they said.

1706 GMT — Israel’s Netanyahu fears rebellion in his own Likud Party: report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fears that growing frustration within his Likud Party could lead to a joint effort with the opposition to oust him, according to local media on Tuesday.

"In recent days, fears have grown of a rebellion against Netanyahu in the Likud Party and of a joint move with the opposition to oust him,” Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

"Criticisms of the party and the ruling coalition by Likud members have increased amid attempts to make a move against Netanyahu," it added.

1624 GMT — ICC confirms it is probing deaths of journalists in Gaza

The International Criminal Court confirmed that it was investigating potential crimes against journalists since the launch of the Israeli onslaught on Gaza, where dozens of reporters have been killed.

Media advocacy group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said in November that it had filed a complaint with the Hague-based ICC alleging war crimes over the deaths of journalists trying to cover the conflict.

"The office of prosecutor Karim Khan has assured the organisation that crimes against journalists are included in its investigation into Palestine," the NGO announced.

The court confirmed the statement, saying: "The ICC Office of the Prosecutor's investigation into the situation in the State of Palestine concerns crimes committed within the Court's jurisdiction since 13 June 2014."

1604 GMT — Israel seeks on Iran to prevent regional escalation

Israel's defence minister told the top US diplomat Antony Blinken Tuesday that increasing pressure on Iran was "critical" as it could prevent a regional escalation as war grinds on in Gaza.

"An increase in the pressure placed on Iran is critical and may prevent regional escalation in additional arenas," Yoav Gallant was quoted as saying in a government statement.

1526 GMT — Israel may have breached international law in Gaza: UK

Britain's Foreign Minister David Cameron has said he was worried that Israel might have taken action in Gaza that might be in breach of international law.

"Am I worried that Israel has taken action that might be in breach of international law, because this particular premises has been bombed, or whatever? Yes, of course," Cameron said as he took questions from parliament's foreign affairs committee.

1423 GMT — Lebanon ready for talks on long-term border stability: PM

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati told a senior United Nations official that his country was ready for talks on long-term stability on its southern border with Israel.

Mikati's office said in a statement he met UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix in Beirut to reiterate "Lebanon's readiness to enter negotiations to achieve a long-term process of stability in southern Lebanon" along the border with Israel.

"We seek permanent stability and call for a lasting peaceful solution - but in return we receive warnings through international envoys about a war on Lebanon," Mikati said.

"The position I repeat to these delegates is: Do you support the idea of destruction? Is what is happening in Gaza acceptable?"

1413 GMT — US tells Israel to avoid 'further civilian harm' in Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has told Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that his forces must avoid inflicting further harm on civilians in Gaza, the State Department said.

"The secretary reaffirmed our support for Israel's right to prevent the terrorist attacks of October 7 from being repeated and stressed the importance of avoiding further civilian harm and protecting civilian infrastructure in Gaza," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said of the talks between Blinken and Netanyahu.

1346 GMT — Families of Israeli hostages try to block aid to Gaza

Families of Israelis held captive by Hamas attempted to block the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to local media.

Israeli police intercepted a march by families of hostages who intended to shut the Kerem Shalom crossing in protest of the delivery of aid shipments to the Palestinian enclave, Haaretz newspaper reported.

The families demand the release of dozens of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza following its cross-border attack on Oct 7.

1331 GMT — EU warns of high risk of spillover of Israeli war on Gaza

The EU foreign policy chief has repeated his warning of a high risk of spillover of the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Josep Borrell said there is a high risk of escalation in the region, both along the Israeli-Lebanese border and in the Red Sea, in a press statement issued after his visit to Saudi Arabia.

"We have to avoid the war spilling over. The war has to stop, not to expand. And the only solution for avoiding the war from expanding is to look for a political solution for the conflict between Israel and Palestine," he urged.

1314 GMT — Singapore, Sri Lanka to join US-led Red Sea operation

Singapore and Sri Lanka will join the US-led Red Sea operation amid attacks on cargo ships by Yemen’s Houthi group.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry of Singapore said it will participate in the multinational Operation Prosperity Guardian to counter the Houthi attacks and secure maritime passage in the Red Sea.

"This is part of efforts to ensure the freedom of navigation in this key global sea line of communication," said the statement. Singapore is not deploying any vessel but will contribute personnel for information sharing and planning led by a national representative.

Houthis have targeted vessels in the southern Red Sea, warning it will attack all Israel-bound ships. It says the attacks are to support Palestinians as they face Israel's "aggression and siege" in Gaza.

1257 GMT — Netanyahu holds talks with Blinken in Tel Aviv

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held bilateral talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv, according to his office.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently holding a private meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, at the Kirya in Tel Aviv," his office said in a statement.

"An expanded meeting with members of the War Cabinet will be held afterward," it added. No details were yet provided about the content of the talks.

1248 GMT — Israeli forces drove over body of a Palestinian: officials

Palestinian officials accused Israel of a "brutal crime" after footage shared on social media appeared to show a military vehicle running over a dead Palestinian in the occupied West Bank.

Palestine's Foreign Ministry said that the footage was from a military operation in the city of Tulkarem.

"This complex and brutal crime is not the first and will not be the last in the series of crimes of the occupation and terrorist settler militia members," the ministry said in a statement. The Palestinian ministry said the incident summed up the "culture of hatred" fostered by Israeli forces.

1154 GMT — Israeli army detains 25 more Palestinians in West Bank