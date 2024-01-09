Bhutan has begun voting, the final round of national parliamentary elections that will form the Himalayan kingdom’s fourth government since democracy was established 15 years ago, with economic growth the main issue in the wake of Covid-19.

The Election Commission of Bhutan (ECB) said voting started on Tuesday at 0800 AM (0200 GMT) and will close at 0400 PM. Results are expected by Wednesday.

Nearly half a million voters are eligible to choose 47 members of parliament or the National Assembly from among 94 candidates fielded by two political parties – Bhutan Tendrel Party (BTP) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which won the primary round in November.

"The most important thing the Bhutanese people need is economic growth and the growth of their own,” said Karma, 49, a voter from Punakha, near Thimphu.

“Many people are unemployed and even those who have jobs get salary that is not enough to support the growth of their family.”

Both parties have similar election manifestos, in which they have vowed to boost the $3 billion economy. The country relies heavily on aid and tourism, which has failed to recover despite the scenic nation lifting pandemic restrictions in September 2022.

They share similar views on harnessing the country’s potential for hydroelectric power, boosting agricultural growth and minimising climate change risks in the world’s first carbon-negative country.

"Sceptical about promises"

Both the BTP and PDP parties pledge to promote investment and boost foreign exchange reserves, which according to the central bank stood at $464.66 million at the end of October, compared with $759.16 million a year ago.

Analysts said their promises should be taken with a pinch of salt and few believed the parties would deliver on their promises if elected.

“People now tend to be sceptical about promises the political parties make, as they have seen that many (past) promises remained unfulfilled,” said political analyst Sonam Tshering.