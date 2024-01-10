Ecuadoran police have said at least 10 people were killed in the ongoing violence linked to criminal gangs after President Daniel Noboa declared the country in a state of "internal armed conflict" and ordered the army to carry out military operations against the country's powerful drug gangs.

"I have signed an executive decree declaring an internal armed conflict," and "I have ordered the armed forces to carry out military operations to neutralise these groups," Noboa wrote on social media on Tuesday after gangsters vowed a "war" against the president's plans to reclaim control from "narcoterrorists."

Before Noboa's statement, attackers carrying rifles and grenades stormed the studio of TC television in the port city of Guayaquil on Tuesday as a woman was heard amid gunshots pleading: "Don't shoot, please don't shoot."

The intruders forced terrified crew onto the ground, and a person could be heard screaming in apparent pain as the studio lights went off but the live broadcast continued.

"Please, they came in to kill us. God don't let this happen. The criminals are on air," a TC employee told the AFP news agency in a WhatsApp message.

After about 30 minutes of chaos, officers were seen entering the studio while someone then called out that they "have a wounded companion."

Later, police said at least 10 people were killed in the violence.

Eight people were dead and three injured in a series of attacks in the port city of Guayaquil, a local police chief said at a press conference. In a separate statement posted on X, police also said that two officers were "viciously murdered by armed criminals" in the nearby town of Nobol.

Blasts in multiple cities

Earlier Tuesday, gangsters kidnapped police officers and set off explosive in several cities in response to a 60-day state of emergency and nighttime curfew declared by brand-new President Daniel Noboa.

Noboa, 36, was elected in October on a pledge to fight rampant drug-related crime and violence in the South American country — once considered a bastion of peace, but now a key stop on the US- and Europe-bound cocaine trade.

He vowed Monday to bring the fight to the cartels after a powerful gang leader, Jose Adolfo Macias, known as "Fito," escaped from prison the previous day.

On Tuesday, the gangs hit back.

Authorities reported multiple explosions and said seven police officers had been kidnapped.

They were taken in the coastal city of Machala, in the capital Quito, and in the southwestern province of Los Rios.

A chilling video circulating on social media showed three of the kidnapped officers sitting on the ground with a gun pointed at them as one is forced to read a statement addressed to Noboa.

"You declared war, you will get war," the clearly terrified officer reads. "You declared a state of emergency. We declare police, civilians and soldiers to be the spoils of war."

The statement added that anyone found on the street after 11:00 pm (0500 GMT) "will be executed."