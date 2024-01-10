Wednesday, January 10, 2024

1741 GMT –– The US and seven allies accused Russia of exploiting its role as a permanent member of the UN Security Council to shield itself from the repercussions of its use of North Korean missiles in Ukraine.

"The export of these weapons from the DPRK to Russia blatantly violates multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions that prohibit UN Member States from procuring arms or related materiel from the DPRK and prohibit the DPRK from exporting arms or related materiel," the US, UK, France, Japan, Malta and Slovenia said in a statement.

They were referring to North Korea by its formal acronym.

"Each violation makes the world a much more dangerous place. And a permanent Security Council member that willingly engages in these violations demonstrates a clear exploitation of its position," the nations said in reference to Russia.

1739 GMT –– Russia claims it downed 2 Ukrainian drones over Saratov, Voronezh regions

Russia claimed that it downed two Ukrainian drones over the country’s Saratov and Voronezh regions, as both Moscow and Kiev continue to accuse each other of carrying out airstrikes that have intensified since Dec. 29.

In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that it thwarted an attempt by Ukraine to carry out an attack on the country’s territory using an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle.

"Air defence systems destroyed a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of the Saratov region," the statement said.

In another statement, the ministry said that Ukraine attempted to conduct a similar attack at around 2:30 pm Moscow time (1130GMT), during which air defence systems destroyed a drone over the Voronezh region.

Ukrainian officials have not yet commented on the claims.

1708 GMT –– NATO allies pledge continued aid to Ukraine

NATO allies in a meeting with Ukraine have made it clear they will continue to provide the country with major military, economic and humanitarian aid, NATO said in a statement.

It added that NATO allies outlined plans to provide "billions of euros of further capabilities" in 2024 to Ukraine.

1656 GMT –– US seems to spread 'wrong' view that Russia uses North Korea missiles: Russian envoy

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations said the United States seemed to be spreading "wrong" information that Moscow was firing North Korean missiles at Ukraine but he stopped short of an outright denial.

"Today, Western members of the Security Council repeated the 'fact' that the Russian military is using missiles from the DPRK in its special military operation in Ukraine," Russian UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya told the Security Council, saying a Ukrainian Air Force representative had denied there was any evidence "of this 'fact.' So the US seems to be spreading information that is wrong without going through the trouble of checking this beforehand."

1648 GMT –– Ukraine adds US-based sandwich chain to list of 'international sponsors of war'

Ukraine’s corruption prevention agency announced that it added the US-based multinational sandwich chain Subway to its list of “international sponsors of war.”

A statement by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NAZK) said that more than 500 Subway restaurants continue to work in the Russian market, and are paying “hundreds of thousands of dollars” in taxes.

"Subway actively advertises its activities through sanctioned Russian social networks and delivers food through Yandex services, which cooperate with the state and law enforcement agencies of the aggressor country," the statement said.

"The company claims to be concerned about the health of consumers, but continues to work in Russia, financing the murders of Ukrainians," it said, adding that the company has not diminished its operation in the country since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

It went on to say that Subway's management made no attempts to condemn Russia.

1613 GMT –– UN to seek $3.1B in aid for Ukraine in 2024

United Nations agencies will next week ask for $3.1 billion to finance aid to Ukraine this year, a senior humanitarian official told the UN Security Council.

The comment - made by Edem Wosorno, director of the Operations and Advocacy Division for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) - comes as OCHA and the UN refugee agency prepare to launch their response plans for Ukraine on Jan. 15.

OCHA has said that more than 14.6 million people, or 40 percent of Ukraine's population, will require humanitarian assistance this year due to Russia's full-scale offensive. The conflict has also forced some 6.3 million people to flee abroad.

1526 GMT –– Ukraine launches chatbot service for relatives of missing Russian troops

Ukraine is setting up an online chatbot service which will allow Russians with missing soldier relatives in Ukraine to check if they have been confirmed killed or are being held as POWs, officials announced.

Kiev hopes the move will put pressure on Moscow 22 months into a full-scale military campaign in Ukraine, as more and more Russians at home seek answers about the fate of missing soldiers.

The chatbot, whose name means "I want to find" in Russian, will operate on the Telegram app, which is extremely popular in both Russia and Ukraine.

"Russian citizens can officially apply to this (project) to get objective information about their relatives ... which is being hidden from them by the governing regime in the Russian Federation," said Andriy Yusov, spokesperson for Ukraine's GUR military intelligence agency, which deals with prisoner swap negotiations.

The project will collect information about the missing soldiers from those who use the chatbot and check it against Ukrainian databases of killed, captured and missing Russian soldiers.

1519 GMT –– Belarus sends children from occupied Ukraine for training with Belarusian army

Belarus state television reported that authorities sent a recently arrived group of Ukrainian children from occupied Ukraine to train with the Belarusian military to learn how to evacuate in the event of a fire.

Ukraine and the Belarusian opposition allege that Russian ally Belarus is engaging in the illegal transfer of Ukrainian children to Belarus on a mass scale, which critics say is a campaign to indoctrinate the children as pro-Russian.

Wednesday’s report referred to 35 children from the Russian-occupied Ukrainian town of Antratsyt in eastern Ukraine that Belarusian authorities said were sent to the eastern Belarusian city of Mogilev.

The Belarus1 state television channel said the children are being housed in a sanatorium and are being cared for by employees from the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The military is “teaching the children how to behave in extreme situations,” the state television channel said.

More than 2,400 Ukrainian children aged 6 to 17 have been brought to Belarus from four Ukrainian regions partially occupied by Russian troops, a recent Yale University study found. The Belarusian opposition has called on the International Criminal Court to bring Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and officials in his government to justice for their involvement in the illegal transfer of Ukrainian children to Belarus.

State television footage released on Wednesday showed the Ukrainian children wearing the Russian flag sewn onto their sleeves. The state television program said the Belarusian military is conducting “emergency survival training” for the children.

During the report, screams were heard in a smoke-filled room while the program showed the children learning to leave during a fire while holding onto the wall.

"This is not just dry theory, but our classes are conducted in a playful format and are aimed at children," said Evgeniy Sokolov, inspector of the Mogilev military training centre for the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

1456 GMT –– Ukraine risks becoming 'forgotten war', Pope Francis says

Pope Francis is concerned that international attention is shifting away from the nearly two-year-old Russian war against Ukraine, the Ukrainian eastern-rite Catholic Church said.

In a letter to the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, Francis said he was sorry that "in an increasingly tragic international situation, the war in Ukraine risks becoming a forgotten one," the church said in a statement.

It quoted the pope as replying to a letter from Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk that raised similar concerns about the war, and informed him on Dec. 29 of Russian air strikes, the biggest since the start of the conflict.

The pope has pleaded for peace constantly, with numerous appeals for "martyred Ukraine", but has faced criticism in some Ukrainian quarters for appearing reluctant to openly criticise Russia, especially at the start of the war.

Francis has also sent a special peace envoy, Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, to Kiev, Moscow, Washington and Beijing, and tasked him with helping repatriate Ukrainian children from Russia and Russian-occupied territories.

1349 GMT –– Western hesitation on aid to Ukraine helps Putin: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that any delays in Western aid to Kiev emboldened the Kremlin, almost two years into Russia's offensive.

Zelenskyy was in Lithuania's capital Vilnius as part of a surprise visit to one of Kiev's staunchest allies.

"He (Russian President Vladimir Putin) is not going to stop," he said at a news conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda. "He wants to occupy us completely.

"And sometimes, the insecurity of partners regarding financial and military aid to Ukraine only increases Russia's courage and strength," he added.

He was speaking as other Western countries are wavering over continued support for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy warned that Putin would not stop at Ukraine but would attack other neighbours unless allies joined forces to stop him.