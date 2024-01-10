WORLD
2 MIN READ
Canadian Muslims ask Trudeau to back ICJ proceedings against Israel
Joint open letter was issued by 250 Canadian NGOs to the Prime Minister, urging Canada to support the proceedings at ICJ concerning Israel's war crimes in Gaza.
Canadian Muslims ask Trudeau to back ICJ proceedings against Israel
Muslim organizations call on Canada to support an impartial investigation into possible war crimes committed in Gaza/ Photo: Reuters Archive
January 10, 2024

Muslim organisations have issued a call for Canada to support an investigation into Israeli war crimes.

The appeal came in the form of a letter under the umbrella of the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“250 Canadian civil society groups and community organisations are issuing a joint open letter to the Prime Minister, asking Canada to back the proceedings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding Israel's conduct in Gaza,” the NCCM said in a post on Tuesday.

Five countries — South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Comoros and Djibouti — have asked the court to look into alleged Israeli war crimes.

The NCCM and signatory organisations to the letter want Canada to add its voice.

RelatedEuropean action day against Islamophobia: Assessing the ongoing struggle of Muslims

Support accountability

Recommended

“Canada must support an impartial investigation into possible war crimes committed in Gaza,” the NCCM post said. “Canada must support accountability.

“It is time to recognise ICJ jurisdiction on this issue.”

“Thousands upon thousands of civilians, including children, have been killed by the bombardment and invasion by the military of Israel,” the letter to Trudeau states.

“This is why you must support the latest case in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which holds states accountable according to international law, that looks into the mass violence in Gaza.”

Israel has unleashed its military might on Gaza after the October 7 attacks, killing more than 23,000 Palestinians.

RelatedExplained: A look-back at the Israeli invasions of Gaza
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit