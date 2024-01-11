TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkish police arrest organised crime suspects wanted by Interpol
Türkiye's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya says that red otices against the suspects had been filed by Iran, South Korea, Syria, China, Uzbekistan, and Switzerland.
Turkish police arrest organised crime suspects wanted by Interpol
The charges range from fraud, money laundering, and gambling to migrant smuggling and human trafficking. /Photo: AA Archive
January 11, 2024

Turkish authorities in Istanbul held 10 suspects wanted by Interpol on charges related to organised crime, the country's interior minister has announced.

"Ten people wanted by six countries with Interpol red notices were arrested in Istanbul in the 'CAGE-30' Operation," Ali Yerlikaya said on X on Thursday.

Vowing to continue fighting international organised crime and drug traffickers, Yerlikaya said red notices against the suspects had been filed by Iran, South Korea, Syria, China, Uzbekistan, and Switzerland.

Recommended

Migrant smuggling police led the operation, he added, with the charges ranging from fraud, money laundering, and gambling to migrant smuggling and human trafficking.

RelatedDozens of individuals wanted by Interpol arrested in Türkiye
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan