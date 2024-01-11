Turkish authorities in Istanbul held 10 suspects wanted by Interpol on charges related to organised crime, the country's interior minister has announced.

"Ten people wanted by six countries with Interpol red notices were arrested in Istanbul in the 'CAGE-30' Operation," Ali Yerlikaya said on X on Thursday.

Vowing to continue fighting international organised crime and drug traffickers, Yerlikaya said red notices against the suspects had been filed by Iran, South Korea, Syria, China, Uzbekistan, and Switzerland.