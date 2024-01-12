The delegation from the Turkish parliament in The Hague have urged a swift resolution to South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), emphasising the need for a speedy process and justice.

The preliminary hearing on South Africa's case at the ICJ, accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention with its actions in Gaza, took place in The Hague on Friday.

The Turkish delegation led by Cuneyt Yuksel, Chairman of the Parliamentary Justice Committee and AK Party Istanbul Deputy, was present in The Hague to monitor the trial and made statements to the press after its conclusion.

After the trial, Yuksel addressed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, stating that Israel, "the perpetrator of this tragedy and disgrace, continues its actions unabashedly".

"As Türkiye, both our authorities and civil society will never be complicit in this oppression," he said, adding that Türkiye "demands an immediate end to Israel's barbaric attacks targeting civilians and believes that those responsible must be held accountable. "

Yuksel expressed the expectation that the outcome of the case at the ICJ would bring relief to the conscience of the international community.

Related Israel's oppression of Palestinians 'crime against humanity' — HRW

Cease-fire above all

"We welcome the application made by the Republic of South Africa to the ICJ. We reiterate our support for this process on behalf of the Turkish people. We hope for a swift resolution of this process and for justice to prevail," Yuksel said.

Emphasising the need for the Court's interim measures to secure a cease-fire above all, he urged the facilitation of much-needed "unconditional, unimpeded, and regular" humanitarian aid for Gaza.

"It has once again become evident that achieving lasting peace and stability in our region is not possible without a fair political resolution to the Palestinian issue. Therefore, our fundamental expectation is for the international community to take urgent and concrete steps towards establishing peace," he stressed.