The argument was that the scale of military agression, the high civilian casualties, and the extensive destruction of civilian infrastructure were, and are consistent with the alleged genocidal intent expressed in official statements.

The legal team used strong and direct language to describe the impact of Israel's war.

It argued that actions such as indiscriminate bombings and executions of civilians, as well as the blockade of essential supplies, pushed Gaza to the brink of famine and the measures are indicative of an intent to destroy a significant part of the Palestinian population.

South Africa also drew parallels between the situation in Gaza and historical instances of genocide.

By doing so, they aimed to frame the actions and statements of Israeli officials within a broader historical understanding of what constitutes a genocidal behaviour.

These arguments were part of South Africa's broader strategy to persuade the ICJ of Israel's alleged violation of the Genocide Convention.

A complex affair

However, it is important to note that proving genocidal intent in international law is a complex and challenging task, requiring a high standard of evidence and rigorous legal scrutiny.

The ICJ's assessment of these arguments will involve a detailed examination of both the legal and factual basis of the claims made by South Africa.

South Africa's case attempts to address this by citing specific statements from Israeli officials, including Netanyahu, which they interpret as evidence of such intent.

The case is further compounded by the fact that Israel has strongly rejected these accusations, with Israeli officials labelling them as baseless and equating them to "blood libel”.

Furthermore, timing is on the side of South Africa, or the people of Gaza who are continuing to be bombarded by the Israeli military.

This is because ICJ's proceedings in such cases are typically lengthy and involve detailed examination and cross-examination of arguments and evidence presented by both parties.

What comes next?

If the ICJ rules in favour of South Africa against Israel, the immediate impact for Gaza and Palestine could be significant in several ways, although it is important to note that the actual effects might vary depending on the political and diplomatic responses following the ruling.

For Palestinians in Gaza and the broader Palestinian community, a ruling in favour of South Africa might serve as a symbolic victory.

It could be seen as an international recognition of their grievances and sufferings, possibly boosting morale and providing a sense of justice.

Such a ruling could attract more international attention to the situation in Gaza and the Palestinian cause. It might lead to increased support from other nations and international organisations, potentially resulting in more humanitarian aid and support for Palestinians.

The ruling could influence the dynamics of international diplomacy regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict. Countries and international bodies might be more inclined to apply pressure on Israel to alter its policies in Gaza and the occupied West Bank or to re-engage in peace negotiations.

The ruling could energise global advocacy and activism supporting Palestinian rights. International civil society groups, NGOs, and activists might use the decision as a basis to intensify their campaigns against what they perceive as injustices in Gaza and the occupied territories.

However, it is crucial to understand that the ICJ's decision is binding but lacks enforcement power, and its immediate practical impact on the ground in Gaza and Palestine may be limited.

The significance of the ruling would largely depend on the reactions and actions of the international community and the parties involved.