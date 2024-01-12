Türkiye's Ministry of National Defence has said that five Turkish soldiers lost their lives during a clash with terrorists attempting to infiltrate a military base in the Operation Claw-Lock zone.

"Five of our brave comrades were martyred in a clash with terrorists attempting to infiltrate our base in the Operation Claw-Lock zone," the ministry said in a statement on Friday, adding that eight soldiers were also injured, three of them critically.

The wounded were transferred to hospital, the statement said, adding that at least 12 terrorists were neutralised during the fighting.

The Ministry of National Defence expressed deep sorrow and grief over the incident, extending condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers and wishing swift recovery to the injured.

"In this tragic event that has plunged us into profound sadness, we extend our prayers and condolences to the martyrs," the statement said.

Following the killings of Turkish soldiers, Türkiye's Communications Director, Fahrettin Altun, issued a statement, conveying his condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers, saying, "We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the families of the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives while defending our nation."