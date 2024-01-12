TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Five Turkish soldiers killed as anti-terror operations continue
As reported by Türkiye's Ministry of National Defence, 5 Turkish soldiers lose their lives during anti-terror operations neutralising 12 PKK terrorists.
Five Turkish soldiers killed as anti-terror operations continue
Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock last year in April to target the terror group PKK's hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq.  /Photo: AA / Others
January 12, 2024

Türkiye's Ministry of National Defence has said that five Turkish soldiers lost their lives during a clash with terrorists attempting to infiltrate a military base in the Operation Claw-Lock zone.

"Five of our brave comrades were martyred in a clash with terrorists attempting to infiltrate our base in the Operation Claw-Lock zone," the ministry said in a statement on Friday, adding that eight soldiers were also injured, three of them critically.

The wounded were transferred to hospital, the statement said, adding that at least 12 terrorists were neutralised during the fighting.

The Ministry of National Defence expressed deep sorrow and grief over the incident, extending condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers and wishing swift recovery to the injured.

"In this tragic event that has plunged us into profound sadness, we extend our prayers and condolences to the martyrs," the statement said.

Following the killings of Turkish soldiers, Türkiye's Communications Director, Fahrettin Altun, issued a statement, conveying his condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers, saying, "We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the families of the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives while defending our nation."

Recommended

"May Allah grant mercy to our martyrs, and we wish a swift recovery to our injured soldiers," he added.

He strongly condemned separatist terrorism and its supporters, stating, "A thousand curses upon the common enemy of humanity, separatist terrorism, and those who support it."

"We will continue our fight with determination until the root of all forms of terrorism is eradicated, and we will not let the blood of any martyr be in vain," he expressed.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock last year in April to target the terror group PKK's hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by two operations – Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle – launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan