Türkiye has destroyed 29 sites of the PKK terror group in northern Iraq and Syria, Turkish Defence Ministry said, hours after nine Turkish soldiers were killed in a PKK attack on a Turkish military base in northern Iraq.

"Air operations were carried out against terror targets in the Metina, Hakurk, Gara and Qandil regions in Iraq and northern Syria, in line with the rights to self-defence arising from Article 51 of the UN Charter," the ministry said in a statement early on Saturday.

The strikes came as the country's communications director announced a crucial security meeting in Istanbul that will be headed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"By the decision of our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a security meeting will be held on Saturday, January 13, at 14:30 [1130GMT] at the Dolmabahce Office in Istanbul," Fahrettin Altun wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He said top ministers and security officials including foreign, interior, defence ministers, chief of general staff, and national intelligence service will attend the meeting.