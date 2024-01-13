Türkiye's Togg, which started its journey with its first electric vehicle, T10X, in 2019, has introduced its new sedan model T10F at the CES tech show in Las Vegas, United States.

Delivering around 20,000 units of T10X – C SUV – so far, the firm wants to increase its production capacity to 200,000 units annually to meet export demand and targets a delivery of 1 million units to Europe by 2030.

The global market share of the sedan model is shrinking and Togg came up with a design that will meet the expectations of sedan users because it “captures the spirit of the time, is dynamic” and will target a wider market, Gurcan Karakas, CEO, told Anadolu at CES.

T10F is expected to enter the market in 2025, depending on the completion of certification, said Karakas.

This year, the firm plans to deliver 47,000 T10X units, while a small part of that amount will be allocated for exports, he said.

Features of T10F

Considered one of the most ambitious and futuristic designs in the automotive industry, the fastback body type of T10F carries lines of sedan and hatchback.

At the front of the vehicle there are long, thin turn indicators integrated into the sporty dashboard and "boomerang"-shaped daytime running lights, a TOGG signature.

T10F will also enter the market stronger in terms of range – one of the most important components of electric cars and a decisive factor in consumer preference.

The new vehicle offers a range option of up to 600 kilometers (373 miles), making T10F one of the cars with the highest range in Türkiye.

It will be launched with three different technical and two differen t equipment features: standard-range rear-wheel drive (RWD), long-range RWD and twin-engine all-wheel drive (AWD.)