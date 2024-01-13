Saturday, January 13, 2024

1024 GMT — Russia said it has destroyed all targets in a barrage of strikes on facilities producing ammunition and drones in Ukraine.

"This morning the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a group strike... against facilities of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex" producing shells and unmanned aerial vehicles, the Russian defence ministry said in a daily briefing.

It added: "All designated facilities were hit."

More updates 👇

1104 GMT — French foreign minister says Ukraine 'will remain priority'

France's new foreign minister Stephane Sejourne has renewed his country's support to Ukraine.

"Despite the multiplying crisis, Ukraine is and will remain France's priority," Sejourne said.

"We will not falter... our determination remains intact, and so does our admiration for the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people."