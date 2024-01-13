WORLD
3 MIN READ
Families of prisoners stage protest in Tel Aviv against government
Israel estimates the presence of “137 hostages still held in Gaza,” according to media reports and statements from Israeli officials.
Protesters hold Israeli flags as they block a highway during an anti-war demonstration in Tel Aviv, on January 13, 2024, after almost 100 days of Israel's war on Gaza. / Photo: AFP
January 13, 2024

Israeli protesters closed a major street Saturday in Tel Aviv to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the return of Israeli hostages from Gaza, according to Israeli media.

“Protesters calling for the dismissal of the Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu and the return of hostages from Gaza closed Ayalon Street as part of their protest actions,” said private Channel 12.

It noted that the closure of the street was an unusual step.

Police reportedly arrested eight Israelis on charges of participating in the street closure.

The closure coincided with thousands of Israelis demonstrating in the centre of Tel Aviv to demand the release of the hostages held in Gaza, according to Channel 12.​​​​​​​

Hundreds also reportedly demonstrated in the city of Haifa to demand the immediate resignation of the Netanyahu government, accusing it of failing to manage the war in Gaza.

Efforts for truce

Recommended

This comes as the Qassam Brigades, armed wing of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, announced Saturday that it lost connection with a group holding four Israeli hostages detained in Gaza since 2014.

Hamas conditions the negotiation for the release of Israeli hostages it holds to “a complete cessation of the war on Gaza,” a demand Israel has repeatedly rejected, stating its “understanding for temporary humanitarian pauses.”

Egypt and Qatar, along with the United States, are spearheading efforts to reach a second temporary pause in Gaza.

The first pause was reached in November that resulted in the release of 105 detainees held by Hamas, including 81 Israelis, 23 Thai citizens, and one from the Philippines. There were 240 Palestinian prisoners who were released by Israel.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas carried out an attack on Israeli settlements near Gaza, resulting in the death of 1,200 Israelis, injury to 5,431 and the capture of at least 239 hostages.

Israel estimates the presence of “137 hostages still held in Gaza,” according to media reports and statements from Israeli officials.

SOURCE:AA
